7 tools to help you stripe it

Sad as it may be, golf’s offseason is closing in. The leaves have turned, the temps have dropped and your Clubs are getting less and less use. It’s the worst time of the year for golf fanatics, but the offseason does present an opportunity — one for you to improve your game.

Best putting training aids of 2022: 9 devices to help you roll it pure on the greens

Zephyr Melton





Weather might limit the amount of time you can play over the next few months, but that doesn’t mean your game has to suffer. Instead, you can use the offseason to get in some quality practice and fine-tune your swing for the season ahead.

The best way to do that is by investing in some quality training aids. It can be frustrating to make a swing change during the season, but now that things have slowed down, it’s the perfect time to buy a training aid and iron out the kinks in your swing before spring.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorites from this year, and ones that we think can improve your swing for the upcoming season. Keep reading to check them out, or head over to GOLF.com’s Pro Shop for even more options.

Divot board

This easy-to-use training aid is great for seeing your club path through impact. All you need to do is throw it on the ground and hit some shots. You’ll quickly become acquainted with your swing path and figure out if you’re headed in the right direction.

Divot Board – Low point and swing path trainer $129.99 A patented new training board with a highly visual depiction of both swing path and low point. (measures 6″ x 21″ x 1/2″) Using the Divot Board golf low point and swing path trainer is one of the easiest ways to increase your game. You can use the Divot Board anywhere including your living room, office, or even on the green just before a big match. This is not just a launch monitor, this is your launch monitor. Your training and warm-up routines just met their match. The Divot Board measures 6″W x ~21″L x ~1/2″D The mat is only 3/8″ thick but there are pointed nubs at the bottom that hold it in place on carpet, outdoors or on a range mat and once settled the may add a fraction of an inch to the height. This is still a very low profile for this type of mat and the quality of construction is amazing! A carabiner is included if you wish to clip the mat onto your bag to take with you to the range. Instant Feedback. Anytime. Anywhere. Works both right or left-handed. Patented Target with Instant Feedback.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

If you want a little more data about your swing, check out the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor. The device uses your phone to provide instant feedback on your swing — much like a commercial launch monitor — but does so at a fraction of the price.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor $399.99 The only launch monitor that uses your mobile device to provide instant feedback on your swing. The Rapsodo MLM analyzes everything from launch data, club and ball speed to club recognition and shot trace visualization, all with instant video replay capability. It uses satellite range mapping technology for pinpoint distance accuracy. The MLM gives you the opportunity to train like the pros, with insightful data that helps you to develop your game with every shot. This device will not be able to give accurate information if you are hitting into a net, only when the ball is able to make a full flight.

Power SwingFan

Need some extra power in your swing? Check out the Power SwingFan. This aid uses air resistance as you swing through impact to help you build up swing speed. One offseason with this and you’ll be dropping bombs like Bryson.

Power SwingFan $129.99 The Power SwingFan is one of the easiest and most effective products for increasing distance and control available anywhere because it produces maximum resistance at impact. Pick up this golf swing fan trainer and you'll be on your way to a better swing technique, longer drives & lower scores. The Power SwingFan works using air resistance. The four-finned design produces maximum resistance right as you swing through impact. Unlike Weighted Clubs – YOU do the work! Because the Power SwingFan golf swing speed resistance trainer stands up by itself, it is much more likely to be used than stuck in a closet. It looks so inviting when you see it that it begs to be swung. Regarding how much, how hard and how often, think of it just like lifting weights. Swing it to exhaustion every couple of days. Since this golf swing power trainer has the benefit of increasing strength, you want to break down your muscles and allow them to rebuild. You can swing very aggressively and a typical workout routine might be to start with 2 sets of 25 reps swinging at about 70% effort. After a week build to 3 sets of 30 reps and you can start firing harder through impact. We also suggest swinging left handed for a set so you don't overbuild one side of your body. The Power SwingFan has two primary sizes men's and ladies (junior available too) with the ladies fins being a little narrower. The ladies' model is suitable for anyone over 5 feet tall and provides is used by some men who want more speed training than strength training.

Chippo

This training aid is perfect for adding a little fun to your practice routine. Chippo combines your golf practice with a game of cornhole. Best of all, it uses foam practice balls so you can get some practice done in the comfort of your own home — just watch out for the lamps!

Chippo $149.99 The Glorious Lovechild of Golf and Cornhole Bring your wedge — and competitive edge — to the backyard, beach or tailgate with Chippo. Described as "the Glorious lovechild of cornhole and golf," it's the perfect mix of competition and fun. Chippo includes: 2x Chippo turf-covered, netted target boards 2x turf & rubber Chipping Mats 6x high-density foam balls

SuperSpeed ​​Swing Trainers

Getting swing speed takes serious work, but this swing trainer makes it easy. All you have to do is follow their 30-day program and you can add clubhead speed and extra yards on the course.

SuperSpeed ​​Golf Training System (Men's Set) $199.99 The Men's SuperSpeed ​​Golf Training System is the perfect way to add up to 30 more yards to your drive! Coupled with our complimentary online video instruction series on the training page. Increase the speed and power of your golf swing by 5% to 8% in as little as 4-6 weeks of regular practice. What's in the Box• SuperSpeed ​​Golf Green "Light" Training Club• SuperSpeed ​​Golf Blue "Medium" Training Club• SuperSpeed ​​Golf Red "Heavy" Training Club

Swing Arc

The swing arc is an easy-to-use, versatile training aid that will help teach you how to find the proper path for any shot shape. Just throw it on the ground and follow the path and you’ll be carving draws and ripping fades in no time.

Swing Arc $44.95 The Swing Arc is a very versatile golf training aid. It provides great feedback on your golf swing and will teach you the proper path to hit draws and fades. It can be used for full swing, chipping, pitching and even bunker shots. It is made out of stainless steel guaranteeing the consistency of the arc. Suitable for right and left handed golfers.

GPOD

Do you struggle to find someone to film your swing when at the range? If so, the GPOD is perfect for you. The GPOD is easy to stake in the ground behind you so you can mount your phone and get a good look at your swing.

GPOD CARBON FIBER $89.99 Introducing our new GPOD CARBON FIBER…it's the easiest way to mount and film your golf swing. Just stick the GPOD into the ground and stick your phone to the magnet! What we love about the new revamped GPOD is its Ultralight carbon fiber body and adjustable head. The magnetic mount has 360 degree adjustability to capture all different angles. This is the first product you can film your putting stroke overhead perspective view! We made this with 6 Rare-earth Neodymium magnets, giving you extra confidence your device won't fall off. It's strong enough to even hold up your iPad (tablet). You can use it to film, view Trackman data, or stream your favorite sports games and/or TV shows. The magnetic head is attached by a universal 1/4″ screw, which makes the GPOD Carbon compatible with all cameras including GoPros. FEATURES AND COMPATIBILITY Works with any smart phone and tablet up to 3.5 lbs. Cradle-free design for one-handed use. Ultra light and strong carbon fiber body. 10x Stronger than steel! 360 degree adjustable mount. Compatible with all camera accessories with 1/4″ thread. Compatible with GoPro. Use your device in Portrait or Landscape mode by simply rotating your device. Silicone cover protects your gear. The magnets are 100% safe for your electronics. Film/photograph unique Angles and on different terrain in practice and on the golf course. Extremely stable vs. flimsy alignment sticks, won't sway in the wind as much. Fits into your golf bag just like a club, except it weighs only 8oz.