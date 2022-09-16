7-time NBA All-Star expected to retire?

The final bell may be tolling on one former All-Star’s NBA career.

On an Episode this week of “The Crossover NBA Show,” Chris Mannix and Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated spoke on the future of Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge. Mannix and Beck both said they believe Aldridge will ultimately retire, per NetsDaily.

Now 37, Aldridge averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last year on the Brooklyn Nets. He remains unsigned for a potential 16th NBA season.

Aldridge previously Retired in Apr. 2021 due to a heart issue but resumed his playing career a few months later after being medically cleared to do so.

If this time is indeed the end for Aldridge, he wraps up his NBA career with seven All-Star Appearances and five All-NBA selections. While Aldridge has not yet won a Championship to this point, he has earned over $210 million in career salary.

However, it might not be the end for Aldridge if this notable team that was previously linked to him is still interested in the 6-foot-11 Elder statesman.