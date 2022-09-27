7 sculptures debut along campus Arts Corridor at App State

BOONE, NC — This fall, Appalachian State University community members and visitors are noticing that their walk across campus is arrayed with dramatic colors and shapes — in the form of seven sculptures installed along App State’s Arts Corridor.

The new collection — the first phase of Arts Corridor sculptures — was installed in mid-August and created by artists from across North Carolina. The corridor builds on more than three decades of outdoor sculpture programming at the university.

According to Denise Ringler, App State’s director of arts engagement and cultural resources, the Uniting themes of these artworks are reemergence and Transformation as a result of the pandemic; social unity, connection and community building; and hopes and dreams for a more equitable world.

“The corridor will play an important role in positioning both the campus and community as a vibrant and dynamic arts and cultural destination attracting visitors to campus and engaging them in the multifaceted life of the university,” Ringler said.

She added that the corridor supports the university’s teaching mission by “serving as an outdoor Classroom for students of all ages, as well as the public, and Enhancing learning opportunities through the visual arts.”

The sculptures, which are located north of Rivers Street, between the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and Edwin Duncan Hall, will remain on campus for two years.

One of seven sculptures installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. Titled Will the Circle be Unbroken, this sculpture by artist Beau Lyday, of Valdese, consists of two wooden benches connected by overhead circles that embrace the benches and form what the artist describes as a “moon gate.” Photo by Lynn Rees-Jones This sculpture, called Double Wedge, is one of seven sculptures that were installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. Created by artist Carl Billingsley, of Greensboro, the painted steel structure comprises simple geometric shapes, with two halves that are bolstered by a supportive connection piece. The sculpture is symbolic of the need to strike a balance in our cultural relationships, Billingsley shared. Photo by Mary Anne Redding One of seven sculptures installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. This piece — titled Sounds of the Elements and made of stainless steel, bronze and aluminum — is part of a series of sculptures that reflect the elements earth, water, fire and air on the micro to macro level. Its Creator is artist Hanna Jubran, of Grimesland. Photo by Mary Anne Redding Pictured is Pegasus Landing — one of seven sculptures that were installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. This winged horse, made of tubular steel, is the creation of Jessica Bradsher, of Greenville. Photo by Mary Anne Redding The sculpture Balancing at New Heights, by artist Jonathan Pellitteri, of Charlotte, is one of seven sculptures that were installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. This piece features two tapered concrete staircases with empty steel chairs on the top treads. The chairs face each other, emphasizing the need for dialogue among those who are on opposing paths, according to Pellitteri. Photo by Lynn Rees-Jones LOUD! — a steel and cast-iron sculpture by Kevin Vanek, of Greensboro — is one of seven sculptures that were installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. According to Vanek, this work represents a literal mouthpiece for unheard or marginalized voices. Photo by Mary Anne Redding Mike Roig’s Chrysalis is one of seven sculptures that were installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. The artwork’s main section consists of stainless steel and is topped by a winged female figure made of cast iron who is emerging from a chrysalis that protects and embraces her. Photo by Lynn Rees-Jones

Uniting campus through art

Once complete, the Arts Corridor will unite the two halves of App State’s campus while connecting the arts, transportation and university events. This long-term project has been included in the university’s master planning since 2016.

The first portion of the corridor, Blue Ridge Way, was completed in August 2019. This pedestrian pathway connects the Stadium Parking Deck adjacent to Frank and Belk residence halls to Wey Hall, home of the Department of Art, and App State’s state-of- the-art Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts — a 1,660-seat venue that hosts a multitude of campus and community events, as well as visiting artists from across the region, nation and world.

In summer 2020, the university invited nationally known artist duo Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn to paint a mural, called “Transit Candy,” on the campus staircase leading to the Turchin Center, located on the King Street end of the corridor. The Turchin Center features six galleries with changing exhibitions of contemporary artworks by national and international artists, as well as regional artists.

The installation of the sculptures marks the latest phase of the project. A future phase, which is in the planning stages, involves installing sculptures along the Blue Ridge Way. Additional phases of the project could include adding sculptures to the area between Chapell Wilson Hall and the Schaefer Center.

For more information about the artworks, scan the QR code on the sign next to each sculpture, visit the Turchin Center website and/or stop by the center for a sculpture guide.

Learn more about the arts and humanities at App State.

The Arts Corridor is one of several major construction projects underway at Appalachian State University to enhance the App State Experience. It will unite the two halves of App State’s campus while connecting the arts, transportation and university events.

The artists behind the sculptures Artist: Beau Lyday

Sculpture: Will the Circle be Unbroken

Hometown: Valdese After 40 years in the furniture business, Lyday left to pursue Sculpting in metal and wood. He believes that being an artist is something that one is born to do and does not necessarily require a formal art degree, he shared. His major influences are Gothic and Middle Eastern architecture, Celtic symbols and Sacred geometry. Artist: Mike Roig

Sculpture: Chrysalis

Hometown: Carrboro Roig has been fabricating sculpture for over 35 years. A graduate of the fine arts program at the University of Maryland, he has become best known for his kinetic sculpture. His work can be found in public and private collections nationwide, with the highest concentration located in the mid-Atlantic region. Artist: Hanna Jubran

Sculpture: Sounds of the Elements

Hometown: Grimesland Jubran received his Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a sculpture Professor at East Carolina University. His work addresses the concepts of time, movement, balance and space. Each sculpture occupies and creates its own reality, influenced by its immediate surroundings. Artist: Carl Billingsley

Sculpture: Double Wedge

Hometown: Greensboro While living in Germany as a child, Billingsley discovered the world of museums, cities, cathedrals, monuments and sculpture. He began as a wood shop technician at the School of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and later in his career, he was a Professor and Coordinator of the sculpture program at the School of Art and Design at East Carolina University. Artist: Jonathan Pellitteri

Sculpture: Balancing at New Heights

Hometown: Charlotte Pellitteri’s studio practice focuses on sculptural objects that combine an appreciation for craft with a curiosity for materials and a desire to tell stories. His artwork has been shown in numerous museums and galleries throughout the US and parts of Europe, and is included in many public, private and corporate collections. Artist: Jessica Bradsher

Sculpture: Pegasus Landing

Hometown: Greenville Bradsher is a visual artist specializing in metal sculpture and painting. She creates with themes ranging from whimsical to contemplative in her outdoor sculptural pieces. In her most recent series, she is exploring the idea of ​​encouraging the practice of empathy in society. Bradsher earned her MFA from East Carolina University in 2018 and teaches visual arts at Greenville’s John Paul II Catholic High School. Artist: Kevin Vanek

Sculpture: LOUD!

Hometown: Greensboro Vanek is a foundry worker and artist, striving to combine contemporary concepts with traditional techniques. They work to create physical objects that function as stand-ins for their own struggles, such as mental health issues, class, race and gender equality, and other complicated societal issues. Vanek is the foundry director and a faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. They received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University in 2010 and an MFA from East Carolina University in 2013.

