7 sculptures debut along campus Arts Corridor at App State
BOONE, NC — This fall, Appalachian State University community members and visitors are noticing that their walk across campus is arrayed with dramatic colors and shapes — in the form of seven sculptures installed along App State’s Arts Corridor.
The new collection — the first phase of Arts Corridor sculptures — was installed in mid-August and created by artists from across North Carolina. The corridor builds on more than three decades of outdoor sculpture programming at the university.
According to Denise Ringler, App State’s director of arts engagement and cultural resources, the Uniting themes of these artworks are reemergence and Transformation as a result of the pandemic; social unity, connection and community building; and hopes and dreams for a more equitable world.
“The corridor will play an important role in positioning both the campus and community as a vibrant and dynamic arts and cultural destination attracting visitors to campus and engaging them in the multifaceted life of the university,” Ringler said.
She added that the corridor supports the university’s teaching mission by “serving as an outdoor Classroom for students of all ages, as well as the public, and Enhancing learning opportunities through the visual arts.”
The sculptures, which are located north of Rivers Street, between the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and Edwin Duncan Hall, will remain on campus for two years.
One of seven sculptures installed along App State’s Arts Corridor in August. Titled Will the Circle be Unbroken, this sculpture by artist Beau Lyday, of Valdese, consists of two wooden benches connected by overhead circles that embrace the benches and form what the artist describes as a “moon gate.” Photo by Lynn Rees-Jones
Uniting campus through art
Once complete, the Arts Corridor will unite the two halves of App State’s campus while connecting the arts, transportation and university events. This long-term project has been included in the university’s master planning since 2016.
The first portion of the corridor, Blue Ridge Way, was completed in August 2019. This pedestrian pathway connects the Stadium Parking Deck adjacent to Frank and Belk residence halls to Wey Hall, home of the Department of Art, and App State’s state-of- the-art Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts — a 1,660-seat venue that hosts a multitude of campus and community events, as well as visiting artists from across the region, nation and world.
In summer 2020, the university invited nationally known artist duo Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn to paint a mural, called “Transit Candy,” on the campus staircase leading to the Turchin Center, located on the King Street end of the corridor. The Turchin Center features six galleries with changing exhibitions of contemporary artworks by national and international artists, as well as regional artists.
The installation of the sculptures marks the latest phase of the project. A future phase, which is in the planning stages, involves installing sculptures along the Blue Ridge Way. Additional phases of the project could include adding sculptures to the area between Chapell Wilson Hall and the Schaefer Center.
For more information about the artworks, scan the QR code on the sign next to each sculpture, visit the Turchin Center website and/or stop by the center for a sculpture guide.
Learn more about the arts and humanities at App State.
About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts
Located on 423 W. King St. at the crossroads of campus and community, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University engages visitors in dynamic and accessible exhibition, education, outreach and collection programs. These programs inspire and support a lifelong engagement with the visual arts and create opportunities for participants to learn more about themselves and the world around them. Learn more at https://tcva.appstate.edu/about/visit.
About Appalachian State University
As the premier public undergraduate institution in the Southeast, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The Appalachian Experience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to act with passion and determination, and to embrace diversity and difference. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Appalachian is one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. Appalachian enrolls nearly 21,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.