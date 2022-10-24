7 OT debacle sad end to great game

WEST LONG BRANCH – It was one thing to watch the Penn State-Illinois nine-overtime debacle play out on television last season. But for those who saw the NCAA’s revamped overtime rules, put into effect in 2021, played out in person at Kessler Stadium Saturday, it was just a really unfortunate ending to a great football game.

To have what was an epic Colonial Athletic Association clash, in which both team’s seasons were literally hanging in the balance, decided on a series of short yardage snaps at the goal line made for an unsatisfying finish. A gimmick at the conclusion of a hard-fought 60 minutes during which both teams distinguished themselves.

For the record, it was No. 19 Rhode Island 48, Monmouth 46 in an FCS-record seven overtimes, with the teams starting at the 25-yard-line for the first two periods before alternating attempts from the 3-yard-line in each successive period.

7 OT debacle sad end to great game

This is in no way an excuse for Monmouth’s loss. The Hawks had plenty of opportunities to change the outcome, in regulation and overtime, and simply couldn’t do it. They produced just 11 points off three interceptions, got whistled for an inexcusable penalty, had some bad assignment errors and simply didn’t do enough to win it.

Still, this was a sad way to end what was an exciting game that was tied four different times, the last on a Rhode Island touchdown with 3:23 left in regulation. The teams combined for 1,016 yards of offense, with plenty of big plays and a sprinkling of defensive highlights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button