7 mid-round prospects for the Steelers to consider

Most fans believe the NFL draft is won in the first round but in a deep draft class like this one, the mid-round picks will be just as important for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to rebuild. Here are seven guys the Steelers could target in the third or fourth-round range for Pittsburgh to keep an eye on.

Powerful run Blocker who finishes players with intensity. Technician with great feet and a solid punch. Huge interior defensive lineman with a quick first step and tremendous power. Freakish athlete and Tweener who can rush the passer. Physical, confident man cornerback with lots of experience. Smart, natural leader and highly productive as inside linebacker. Long rangy cornerback with elite speed. Powerful run stuffer and pure nose tackle.