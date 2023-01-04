7 Massive New Reveals In The LEAKED Concept Art

The Flash is a film that’s found itself bogged down in controversy thanks to the actions of lead star Ezra Miller. A string of widely reported personal issues have seen the actor become more known for that than their work in front of the camera, and we cannot fathom how Warner Bros. plans to sell them as a superhero in the build-up to The Flash‘s release in June. There are still plenty of reasons to look forward to the film, including a trip into the Multiverse, the return of some beloved fan favorites, and even a major character debut. While The Flash now looks set to be entirely standalone in nature (original plans called for it to set the stage for Crisis on Infinite Earths prior to the formation of DC Studios), fans remain keen to learn as much as possible about this trip through the DC Multiverse alongside a very different Justice League. Thanks to this newly leaked concept art, we finally have some clues about what’s to come when the Fastest Man Alive Races back to the big screen this summer. To look at that, you’ll need to tap on the NEXT button for our breakdown! 7. Into The Multiverse Likely used as a method of illustrating what the Multiverse could look like in The Flash rather than an exact interpretation of what we’ll get in the film, this piece shows Barry Allen racing through the Speed ​​Force. Along the way, we see some familiar faces from the DCEU mixed in with a few classics, including Christopher Reeve as Superman and Terence Stamp’s General Zod. This part of the movie is almost definitely where we’ll need to be on the lookout for cameos, explaining recent claims Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman have been cut after shooting Speed ​​Force Appearances pre-DC Studios. There are also alternate versions of The Flash; could breaking the Speed ​​Force now lead to a new DCU?

6. Supergirl’s Origin In the Flashpoint comic book, Barry Allen knew that his best hope to set things right was getting some help from Superman. Unfortunately, when Kal-El crashed to Earth in that reality, he had been imprisoned and experimented on after being kept Hidden from Earth’s sun. The emaciated Man of Steel proved to be of little help, but The Flash will turn the spotlight to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Promo art has been confirmed she won’t be fully powered in the film, and that’s clearly a result of her incarceration. Batman and The Flash track Supergirl down and she’s clearly not in a good way. Why has the Caped Crusader never tried releasing her before now? On an Earth without a Superman, we have to assume her existence is a secret!

5. Barry Allen Meets Barry Allen By now, you’ve probably spotted the second Barry Allen in this film, and this electrifying moment…well, it leaves us with an awful lot of questions. While the DCEU has never fully explained how the Hero became the Fastest Man Alive, it’s safe to assume a fateful bolt of Lightning must have hit him, mixing with chemicals he was using to try and clear his father’s name. In this piece, it seems to hit both versions of Barry, but what does that mean? If The Flash is following the comics, then he probably Winds up powerless in this new reality. By tracking down his younger self in an effort to get his powers again, they likely both receive them, hence why the Younger Barry Decks himself out in a homemade costume!

4. Batman(s) Return Michael Keaton’s return as Batman looks to be much shorter-lived than we anticipated, with Batgirl and Batman Beyond both scrapped by DC Studios. We’ll talk more about his Dark Knight soon, but he won’t be The Flash‘s only Caped Crusader. Ben Affleck also reprises the role, and this concept art shows off his new Batsuit and a badass Bat-cycle as he presumably Races through Gotham City or Central City during a team-up with his protégé, Barry Allen. Bruce continuing to serve as the Scarlet Speedster’s mentor explains why the Hero immediately tracks down that new reality’s Batman, and Batfleck fans are sure to appreciate one final badass ride for this version of Bruce Wayne.

3. Back In The Batcave A new reality means a new Batman, and that’s going to lead to us Revisiting a familiar Batcave! It’s had quite an upgrade if this concept art is any indication, and while it’s admittedly a little bare here, we’re hoping it will be crammed full of Easter Eggs. The classic Batmobile is seen in one piece, while another shows Batman standing next to what appears to be a chair…an electric chair, perhaps? In Flashpoint, Barry Allen attempted to regain his powers by sitting in one of those atop Wayne Manor in the hope another Lightning Strike would help the Hero regain his speed. It didn’t go perfectly, and the same thing happening here may explain why The Flash tracks down his younger self in this Patchwork of realities.

2. The Girl Of Steel Powers Up We don’t know where the costume comes from (perhaps it was recovered from a spacecraft similar to the one Kal-El found in the DCEU?), but the Girl of Steel looks to be back to close to full strength here. As Batman, The Flash, and Barry Allen watch on, it looks like Supergirl has made short work of whoever was holding her captive, absorbing the benefits of Earth’s sun to regain her strength. The plan had been for this film to end with Supergirl taking Superman’s place, so she’s bound to have a very important role here after being established in the DCEU. Since DC Studios was formed, however, the DCEU is dead. Whether there’s a place for this Supergirl in the DCU is near-impossible to say as we write this.