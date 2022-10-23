7 key NFL games Eagles fans should watch during the bye week

The undefeated Eagles are off on Sunday, taking advantage of an early Week 7 bye that’ll allow the Offensive line to regroup after suffering injuries over the past few weeks.

The Birds, Minnesota, Buffalo, and the Rams are also resting and preparing for the stretch run.

With Philadelphia not on the Week 7 schedule and the top team in the NFC, this week offers some intriguing conference matchups, a few AFC showdowns, and several games that could impact seeding as the 2022 postseason looms.