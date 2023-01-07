7 January: Remembering Oskar Luts on Birth Anniversary

Image Courtesy: Google Doodle

Oskar Luts (7 January 1887– 23 March 1953) was an Estonian writer and playwright. He is well known for his semi-autobiographical tale, spring, which takes place in a schoolhouse in rural Estonia. He is also known for his novel “Seittes mösstänud päusä” (Seven Lost Days), which is considered a classic of Estonian literature.

Life and Carrier

He was born on 7 January 1887, in the village of Mäeküla in what is now Estonia, and he grew up in a family of farmers. Luts received his primary and secondary education in Mäeküla and the nearby town of Otepää, and he later studied literature and drama at the University of Tartu. After completing his studies, he worked as a teacher and a writer, and he became known for his plays and novels, which were inspired by the landscapes and people of rural Estonia.

Luts’s work has been translated into several languages, and he is considered one of the most important figures in Estonian literature. His novel “Seven Lost Days” has been adapted into films, plays, and other media, and it is widely regarded as a classic of Estonian literature.

In addition to his literary work, Luts was also involved in politics, and he was a member of the Estonian National Assembly during the country’s independence movement. He died on 23 March 1953, at the age of 65.

Award and Legacy

Oskar Luts was a respected and influential figure in Estonian literature, and he received several Awards and Accolades during his lifetime. Some of the Awards that he received include:

The Estonian State Prize for Literature, which he received in 1939 for his novel “Seittes prästänud päusä” (Seven Lost Days).

The Order of the National Coat of Arms, Third Class, which he received in 1949 for his contributions to Estonian literature and culture.

The Order of the White Star, Fourth Class, which he received in 1952 for his contributions to Estonian literature and culture.

Luts’s work has had a lasting impact on Estonian literature and culture, and he is considered one of the most important figures in Estonian literature. His novel “Seven Lost Days” is widely regarded as a classic of Estonian literature, and it has been translated into several languages. Luts’s other works, including his plays and novels, are also widely read and admired, and he is remembered as a masterful writer and a pioneer of modern Estonian literature.

On 7 January 2012, Google Doodle celebrated Oskar Luts’ 125th Birthday.