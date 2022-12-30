7 Golf Events We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2023

As we catch our breaths, collect our thoughts and enjoy the rest of the season, now is a good time to peek ahead to 2023 and a few events we’ve already marked on our calendars. Set your watch, book your tickets or just clear your schedule now—these seven tournaments look like must-see TV.

There's a lot to look forward to in 2023.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023.

7 Golf Events to Watch in 2023

7. Sentry Tournament of Champions: The PGA Tour’s annual Maui lid-lifter used to be reliably mellow, but this year it kicks off a revamped schedule that includes its own designation as an elevated event. A loaded field will turn out for its freshly boosted, $20 million purse. Because it’s the first elevated event and first PGA Tour tournament of a new year, there’s also a possibility that the Tour will use the platform to make more announcements on how it will continue to try to fend off LIV Golf in the year ahead. But even if the Tour doesn’t add to the off-course news cycle, seeing the world’s top players take on the Rolling Fairways and dramatic hills of Kapalua should give this year’s edition some renewed energy.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button