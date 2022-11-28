7 from football to earn All-New England honors

Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers.

The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov senior defensive back Devin Haskins senior defensive back John Smith junior quarterback Matthew Sluka a junior wide receiver Jalen Coker senior Offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.

Kuznetsov is a three-time All-Patriot League honoree, earning first team honors over the last two seasons. He is an All-New England selection for the first time. This year, he recorded 30 total tackles, with 7.5 tackles for a loss of 36 yards. He additionally had four sacks, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Starting all 11 games at cornerback, Haskins made 43 tackles, broke up a team-high 12 passes and led the team with four interceptions. He blocked a punt in four consecutive games, leading the Nation in that category, and returning two punts for touchdowns. They earned All-Patriot League honors for the second straight year; this season, he earned a pair of first team selections as both a defensive back and a special teams non-specialist.

Smith is now a two-time All-New England honoree, in addition to being a three-time All-Patriot League first team selection. In 2022, he recorded 37 tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also notching 11 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Gobble up, who earned the 2021 Gold Helmet Award from the New England Football Writers, is a first-time All-New England honoree. In 2022, they earned All-Patriot League honors for the second straight season and first team honors for the first time. Sluka paced a Holy Cross offense that averaged 39.1 points per game, ranking fifth in FCS. He completed 135 of his 224 attempts for 2,301 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, with only three interceptions on the year, while also running for eight touchdowns and a team-high 918 rushing yards. They recorded over 100 rushing yards in four different games this season.

Coker led Holy Cross with 838 receiving yards on 42 receptions this season, with 10 total touchdowns on the year. He scored at least one touchdown in each of his first six games this season, and caught three touchdowns in Holy Cross’ win over Fordham. Coker ranked in the top 10 in FCS in receiving touchdowns and 11th in FCS in yards per reception (19.95). He is now an All-Patriot League honoree for the second straight season and earns All-New England Laurels for the first time.

Olsofka, a three-time All-Patriot League honoree, started 10 games at center this season. The Crusaders’ Offensive line helped Holy Cross average 39.1 points per game, ranking fifth in FCS, and 238.4 rushing yards per game, the most in the Patriot League and seventh-most in FCS. Holy Cross rushed for over 300 yards in four games and totaled over 500 yards of offense in five contests.

Ng continued to rewrite the Holy Cross record books in 2022, and is now a three-time All-Patriot League first team selection. This year, he made 13 field goals – a Holy Cross single-season record – while also setting Holy Cross career records for field goals made (46) and scoring (315). He hit a 52-yard field goal earlier this season to break his own school record for the longest field goal in program history. He was a three-time Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week selection this year.

The Crusaders return to Fitton Field on Saturday, Dec. 3 for an NCAA FCS playoff second-round Matchup against New Hampshire. Kickoff is at 12 pm

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased through the Holy Cross Ticket Office. For more information, call 1-844-GO-CROSS or email [email protected]

