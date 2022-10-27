7 exhibitions to see at small Berkshire art galleries this fall | Arts-theater

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is about getting underway and it’s easy to forget to take a moment for yourself. We suggest you pause, as an act of self care, to take a moment to view some of the amazing art found in small galleries around the Berkshires. To get you started, we’re recommending seven exhibitions …

‘BY HER HAND’

What: Gallerist Jane Coats Eckert has pulled together “By Her Hand,” an exhibition featuring and honoring women artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, both those who have left their mark on the art world and those young Emerging women artists who are poised to do so .

“As a female gallerist since the 1980s, I’ve experienced first-hand the struggle of women in the art world. From the early days of my career, when I sold 19th and early 20th-century American art, I witnessed many talented women painters who were relegated to still life and portraiture,” Ekert writes in the show’s notes. “They were encouraged by the male-dominated schools to stay in their lane and not compete with men. From my perspective, many were much more talented and interesting than their male counterparts.”

Works included in the show range from Sidney M. Russell’s “Toaster, 2022,” a large toaster constructed out of painted Canvas and Yachting cord, to the classic prints of Helen Frankenthaler.

Where: Ekhart Fine Art + Consulting, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams

Who: Tami Bahat, JoAnne Belson, Chakaia Booker, Alice Dalton Brown, Tricia Brown, Elizabeth Catlett, Marina Forstmann Day, Laura Evans, Helen Frank, Helen Frankenthaler, Nancy Graves, Chizuru Morii Kaplan, Diane King, Kathleen Kolb, Diane King, Kathleen Kolb , Camilla Mathlein, Louise Nevelson, Carolyn Plochmann, Faith Ringgold, Sidney Russell, Dee Shapiro, Gin Stone, Tricia Tusa, Kara Walker and Bonnie Whittingham.

On view: Through Nov. 3

Gallery hours: 11 am to 5 pm, Thursday to Monday.

‘MATERIAL WORLD’

What: “Material World” showcases the works of several mixed media artists, including three who use plaster in their creative process. Other materials used by the artists include American Black Cherry wood and ink and gouache on paper.

Where: Bernay Fine Art, 296 Main St., Great Barrington

Who: Anthony Chase, Gregory MacAvoy, Hideyo Okamura., Noah Post, Nancy Simonds and Shira Toren.

On view: October 29 through Dec. 4. Panel discussion and reception with the artists, 4 to 6 pm Oct 29. (Discussion at 4 pm, reception follows.)

Gallery hours: 11 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Saturday; noon to 4 pm, Sunday.

‘HARMONICA’

What: A Solo exhibition of new paintings by Brooklyn-based artist Suzanne Kiggins, a self-taught artist who works primarily with Acrylic and gouache on paper, wood panels and canvas.

Kiggins’ unconventional use of perspective, her bold color palette, and her emphasis on highly impactful emotion, rather than realism, are reminiscent of the Fauvist and naive art movements, says gallerist Carrie Chen in a press release.

“Suzanne’s work reveals hidden truths about everyday life, which we can all relate to. Each painting is precise and defined. Yet as a whole, Harmonica is unified by its amusing, cheerful qualities.”

Where: Carrie Chen Gallery, 281 Main St., Level 3, Great Barrington

Who: Suzanne Kiggins

On view: Nov. 12 – Jan. 14, 2023

Gallery hours: 11 am to 5 pm, Saturday through Wednesday

‘FANFARE’

What: Berkshire Botanical Garden presents artworks by John Thompson.

“The basis for my work is landscapes, where I choose specific moments and small elements as my focus,” Thompson, of Waltham and Harpswell, Maine, said in a news release. “These intimate observations are often fleeting glimpses of a pond or a garden. The immense variety of what we may observe in nature I find endlessly fascinating.

“The simple occurrence — the stray stick fallen across a background of decaying ferns or the pattern of leaves in a stream — can lead to a series of prints or paintings. In making work, I begin with the simple observing, often with a sketch or small painting. In taking those fleeting images back to my studio, as recall fades, Imagination takes over and the images begin to change.”

Where: Leonhardt Galleries, Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge

Who: John Thompson

On view: Nov. 5 – 27. Opening reception, 4 to 6 pm Nov. 11.

Gallery hours: 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday; 11 am to 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday. By appointment on Monday.

‘OCEANS & ODYSSEYS’

What: Award-winning UK artist Rachael Talibart exhibits seascape photographs alongside the release of her new book at Sohn Fine Art.

Exploring the turbulence and Grace of the sea, Talibart’s exhibition features Serene and inquisitive Seascapes as well as works from her popular “Sirens” series.

Where: Sohn Fine Art, 69 Church St., Lenox

Who: Rachael Talibart

On view: Through Feb. 6, 2023

Gallery hours: 11 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Monday

‘UKRAINIANS & THEIR PETS’

What: “Ukrainians and Their Pets” features watercolor Sketches by Debbie Hanson Greene.

Where: Berkshire Food Co-Op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington

Who: Deborah Hanson Greene

On view: Nov. 1-30

‘THINK INK’

What: Michelle Arnot, a Sandisfield Resident since 1980, is a ranked master practitioner in the traditional Japanese arts of shodo (brush writing) and sumi-e (ink painting) who works with ink on washi paper.

Where: Knox Gallery, Monterey Library, 425 Main Road, Monterey

Who: Michelle Arnot

On View: October 28 – Dec. 3. Artist discussion and talk 11 am Oct. 29. Opening reception follows from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Artist will be on hand for a meet and greet at the library 7 to 8 pm, Oct. 29.

Gallery hours: Open during library hours.