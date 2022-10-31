7 Days Out: Auburn 2022-23 basketball countdown

AUBURN, Alabama–With opening night just a week away it is safe to say that the Auburn basketball team will have a tough time improving on or even matching last season’s overall and SEC records, but there are areas of their performance in which the Tigers can be better for their 2022-23 season.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall and moved to No. 1 in the major polls for the first time in program history in February. The Tigers finished in first place by themselves in the conference with a 15-3 mark in the regular season.

The current team, which will play George Mason University at Neville Arena next Monday, has the potential to put a very experienced group on the court despite losing two All-Americans from last season’s lineup with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler moving on to the NBA.

Here are eight areas where the Tigers have a realistic chance of being better even without Smith’s outstanding outside shooting and without Kessler’s impressive rebounding and shot-blocking skills.

* Coach Bruce Pearl is a strong believer in launching a lot of three-pointers. Last year, even with Smith being really good from long-range, the Tigers made a rather pedestrian 31.8 percent of their attempts. That ranked Auburn just seventh in the SEC. Tennessee led the league at 36.0 percent.

With the exception of center John Broomethe newcomers on the roster have the potential to be good from behind the three-point line and several of the returning players have the potential to improve on their 2021-22 numbers.

* Not surprisingly with Kessler averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and Smith at 7.4, Auburn was one of the better teams on the boards in the SEC. The Tigers ranked third in rebounding margin at plus 3.88 per game to trail Kentucky’s 9.71 and Mississippi State’s 5.82.

The Tigers aren’t likely to match what Kentucky did last year, but based on their performance in the exhibition games in Israel and bringing in Broome, who has beast on the boards potential, this could be a real area of ​​strength with Broome, Dylan Cardwell, Yohan Traore and Babatunde Akingbola all at least six-feet-10 inches tall.

* With the potential to be Stronger around the basket the possibility is there to be a better field goal percentage shooting team. Last season the Tigers finished in the middle of the pack in the SEC at 43.5 percent, so there is definitely room for improvement.

* Auburn was solid in assists to turnover ratio at 1.22-1 in 2021-22, the third best in the league behind Kentucky (1.39-1) and Tennessee (1.24.1). The Tigers ranked fifth in turnover margin with 2.41 fewer turnovers per game than their opponents.

It won’t be easy to improve these numbers in a major way, but with very experienced guards handling the basketball this is a part of the game the Tigers can improve.

* More production from the three (small forward/third guard) position is needed. Allen Flanigan was less than full speed after returning from a partially torn Achilles Tendon and wasn’t as productive as he was as a sophomore. Chris Moore, who was also recovering from an injury, was also not 100 percent. Both have looked better this preseason.

Chris Moore is heading into his junior season.

Devan Cambridge, who also played the position last year, saw action in 33 games, but struggled. He transferred to Arizona State to play with his brother, but the Tigers should be able to more than replace his numbers now that Flanigan and Moore are healthy. Cambridge made just 19-86 Threes for the season and was 5-35 in league play with an overall 35.1 shooting percentage in conference games.

Another option at the position is freshman Chris Westry, who should be ready to play sometime in November after undergoing preseason knee surgery. Westry can also play the guard positions.

* Based on his performance in Israel, the team could get a boost from a potential breakout season for 6-11, 256 junior Cardwell, who has developed his Offensive skills. He could be a difference-maker on the Offensive glass.

* In addition to Flanigan, there are two Seniors with the potential to pick up some of the scoring slack with Smith and Kessler gone. Jaylin Williams averaged 10.9 points as a sophomore starter, but dropped to 5.6 as a junior while backing up Kessler.

Zep Jasper didn’t look to shoot often in his first season at Auburn as a transfer, but the previous season he averaged 15.6 points per game, which ranked eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association. Last season he averaged just 4.5 field goal attempts and 5.1 points per game, but made 26 treys and shot 81 percent at the foul line.

* Last, but not least, as a group the Tigers have the potential to perform better in the postseason. Not playing their best ball to close the regular season the Tigers were not sharp as they lost 67-62 to Texas A&M to go one and done in the SEC Tournament.

In the NCAA Tournament a week later they weren’t particularly sharp, but defeated overmatched Jacksonville State 80-61 before finishing with by far their worst overall performance of the season in a 79-61 loss to Miami.

Numbers of Note: Wendell Green is back as a junior after finishing third in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.26-1. He was just behind TyTy Washington of Kentucky (2.35-1) and Sahvir Wheeler of Kentucky (2.7-1).

Did You Know? In addition to setting a school record for blocked shots, Kessler’s average of 4.56 per game was higher than 10 of the 13 other SEC teams.

Last Shot: In SEC games during the 2021-22 schedule, the Tigers shot better than they did for the season as a whole. In league games the Tigers hit 44.3 percent of their field goals and 43.5 percent for all games. AU’s three-point shooting was 31.8 percent in league play and 30.7 overall.

