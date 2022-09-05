7 biggest storylines of the 2022 season

As we embark on the 97th season of New York Giants football, we enter yet another new era. Hopefully it will be more successful than those in the recent past.

Here are seven storylines to follow this season.

Stop the free fall



AP Photo/John Minchillo

Can the new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head Coach Brian Daboll end the Giants’ historic streak of losing seasons?

That’s a key question and we’ll know the answer early on if the Giants can Steal a few wins in the first few weeks. Schoen was left a mess by his predecessor, Dave Gentleman, and it may take more than just one offseason to right the ship.

Daboll is a breath of fresh air, but you can’t get blood out of a stone. If he can at least provide a ray of hope, fans will take that as the start of a turnaround.

Daniel Jones’ future



Elsa/Getty Images

The Giants declined Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option and put his career solely in his own hands. If he performs well, they’ll consider re-signing him. If not, they’ll let him become a free agent and somebody else’s problem next year.

Giant fans are split on which way they want this to play out. Many believe that Jones has the talent to become a top quarterback. Others don’t see it and want to move on from him.

Is Saquon back for real?



Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After several seasons lost to injury, Saquon Barkley is claiming he is healthy and plans on re-taking his place among the NFL’s elite backs.

By the way he’s looked this summer, we’re buying it. If he stays healthy he will be an impact player. But he hasn’t been able to do that, so we’ll watch with one eye covered this year.

First-round picks



AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Giants had two selections in the top 10 in this year’s draft and used them on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

These two could be the Pillars of the team’s future should they both pan out. Thibodeaux is unfortunately entering the season nursing a knee injury, but you can see his talent is there.

Neal is a Giant of a man who just might live up to the hype and be a stalwart for a decade on the Offensive line.

The Wink effect



Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants want to be a defense predicated on pressure. They proved that by bringing in Veteran Coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason.

Martindale already has some solid rushers in Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari and now he has Thibodeaux to play with. The defense also has a lot of fresh new faces that fans are eager to see in action. If anything, they should be fun to watch.

Martindale’s scheme will put the onus in the safeties, which just happens to be one of the team’s strengths with Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Rookie Dane Belton.

Golladay and Toney



AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There’s no question that wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are talented. The objective is to keep them healthy and focused on the task at hand.

Golladay is weighed down by his egregious four-year, $72 million contract and the lack of production in his first year. The Giants can’t do much about his situation except for dressing him and putting him out on the field.

Toney was on the injury report last season with seven separate illnesses. They reportedly were willing to deal Toney this past offseason, but there wasn’t much interest. Schoen later suggested they never looked to trade Toney.

When healthy, they can make an impact. When healthy…

The two have to produce this season or they will surely be somewhere else in 2023.

Kafka and Daboll



Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In searching for Offensive coaching talent, the Giants couldn’t have done any better with Daboll and Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll is responsible for turning Josh Allen into a star in Buffalo while Kakfa was Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback Coach in Kansas City. If these two can’t make something out of Daniel Jones then there’s no solution to his issues.

The offense looked more lively with a lot of new faces on the line and finally some pre-snap motion and spread formations. It will be interesting to see what they have in store for us this year.