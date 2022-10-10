7 Arrested after fight near Archbishop Williams football game

BOSTON — Seven people are facing charges in connection with fighting that happened at a Boston Playground near where a high school football game was being played.

Cathedral High School was hosting Braintree’s Archbishop Williams High School at Carter Playground Friday night when a fight broke out near a tennis court adjacent to the field during the third quarter, which then spilled out into the street.

“We heard a bunch of commotion and people were running all over the streets, then just a bunch of cops lining up out here,” said Ryan Murphy, who lives across the street from the Carter Playground’s Athletic complex.

Boston police Arrested six juveniles and one adult, none of whom were Affiliated with either school, according to school administrators.

“It was a very, very frightening situation that could have been a lot worse,” said Archbishop Williams President Dennis Duggan.

