6th Invincible Literature Festival to be held in Feb 2023
Gurugram Invincible Literature Fest (Oct) | Image Courtesy: @sanhasini
Photo: Twitter
The two-day event with the theme ‘Prithvi’, is to be held at DLF Cyberhub on February 24-25.
The theme for the literature fest has been picked with the intention to reconnect and remind the people of the organic earthly experience and the spiritual awareness of nature that has prevailed in Indian culture since ancient times.
Over 300 influencers, celebrities, and authors from all over India are expected to take part in the event.
