6ft 3″ Ja Morant Breaks Michael Jordan’s NBA Record With Insane 62″ Jump

And Morant’s sheer athleticism is absolutely astounding. Admittedly, there are times when he does things that shouldn’t be possible for a 6’3″. And yet, there he is, doing things like this on a daily basis.

But this is something the NBA community has had a good idea of ​​for a long time. After all, the man was compared to Russell Westbrook, coming into the 2019 NBA Draft. His leaping ability has evidently not been a secret for some time now.

However, just how far can this gift of his go?

A recent clip showed off the tantalizing answer to that very question.

Also Read: “The Pain Issue is Improving for Lonzo Ball”: Bulls HC Billy Donovan Comes Out With Lukewarm Statement on 25-Year-Old’s Timeline

And Morant pulls off an insane new vertical jump mark in a recent clip

So far, it has been said that Ja Morant’s maximum vertical jump stood at 44 inches, an insane mark on its own.

In fact, that’s especially impressive, considering Michael Jordan reportedly holds the highest-ever official mark, at 48 inches. A mark that’s not very far off.

However, while the official measurements put him 4 inches off Michael Jordan, it appears that he may have unofficially left His Airness eating just all the dust on the floor.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

And Morant casually did a 62 inch box jump😮

pic.twitter.com/UoTwoVzr0P — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 30, 2022

That is beyond impressive.

Admittedly, there is no way to verify how close that leap really is to 62 inches.

However, given that this is Temetrius Jamel Morant, there probably isn’t a more dangerous thing in the world than betting against him on this one.

What is the Current World Record for the Maximum Vertical Jump?

Now, after seeing this insane act of sheer athleticism, it’s only natural to ask… did Ja Morant break any world records with his insane leap?

Well, while he wasn’t quite able to, the Grizzlies man really wasn’t far away at all.

As per ScottFujita.com, the highest-ever vertical leap recorded stands at 65 inches. That’s just 3 inches more than Ja Morant’s jump in this one.

And Morant really is nothing less than an absolute freak of nature.

Also Read: Vince Carter Reveals Reason Why Anthony Davis Remains Reluctant to Take Reins of Lakers from LeBron James