62nd annual Riviera Open this weekend in Ormond Beach

The usual field of professionals and a handful of amateurs — including most of the best local golfers — return to Cozy Riviera Country Club in Ormond Beach this week for the 62nd annual Riviera Open.

It’s another full field of 124 for the Longest running event on the Florida Professional Golf Tour, a Central Florida-based wintertime circuit that has 13 tournaments scheduled through next spring. The Riv Open is the third stop of the 2022-23 season.

First-place earns $6,000 in the Saturday-Sunday, 36-hole tournament over Riviera’s par-71 layout that measures a friendly 6,250 yards. A Friday pro-am precedes tournament play.

Defending Champion Jeff Corr, of Apopka, heads a field that includes many local pros (and quality amateurs) as well as former winners on the PGA Tour (Matt Every, Derek Lamely) and European Tour (Brian Davis).

Among the local professionals entered are past Riviera Champs Kevin Aylwin, Rod Perry and Ken Staton — Staton has the Riviera course record, a 14-under-par 57 he shot in 2015. Also entered is former Bethune-Cookman golfer Willie Mack III, who recently earned 2023 status on the top American developmental tour, the Korn Ferry Tour.

A pair of Volusia County Amateur Champs — Tyler Gulliksen and Derek Sanderson — are among the 18 amateurs entered.

More info: FPGTour.com