60-goal star now ‘on Ten Hag’s radar’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United have Borussia Monchengladbach and France striker Marcus Thuram on their Radar as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward options at Old Trafford, journalist Steve Bates has told GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old has now entered the final six months of his contract at the Bundesliga club and could be available for a cut-price fee as reports on Saturday claim that Wout Weghorst is another potential target.

Man Utd transfer news – Marcus Thuram

According to reports in Germany (via journalist Ronan Murphy), Manchester United have made an approach to Monchengladbach for the services of Thuram this month.

The Frenchman is said to be open to the move, with the Bundesliga club willing to part ways with the striker for a fee between €10m (£8.8m) and €12m (£10.6m) during the winter transfer window, in a bid to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

According to La Republicathe Red Devils are the favorites to secure the signature of the 60-goal star, but face competition from both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the race to sign the centre-forward.

Transfer Insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GiveMeSport that Thuram could have been impressed by ten Hag and want to work with the Dutchman, whilst Bates has suggested that the striker is “clearly a player that is on United’s radar.”

What has Bates said about Man Utd and Thuram?

When asked what player Man United could be targeting this winter, Bates told GiveMeSport: “Players like Marcus Thuram, who’s having a fantastic season at Borussia Monchengladbach. He’s 6 foot 4 and scored 13 goals this season. He’s clearly a player that is on United’s radar.”

Would Thuram be a good signing for Man Utd?

Thuram has been a regular provider of goals during his time at Monchengladbach, having hit the back of the net 41 times and providing 26 assists in 119 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.45 for his displays in the Bundesliga this season Ranks the striker as the side’s top-performing player, something which may suggest that he has outgrown the German club and is ready for the next challenge.

The son of World Cup Winner Lilian Thuram earned himself a place in France’s World Cup Squad following his impressive performances this campaign and even made five Appearances at the finals, although he was unable to prevent Les Bleus from a defeat in the final to Argentina.

Therefore, for a price of just over £10m, ten Hag could be securing himself the services of an experienced centre-forward in his front line for an extremely cheap price, suggesting that this is a deal he could push the United Hierarchy to get over the line.

