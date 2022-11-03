6 Women’s Soccer Set to Face #5 Trinity in NESCAC Semifinals

The sixth-seeded Wesleyan Women’s soccer team Advances to the NESCAC semifinals for the 2n.d straight year, the fourth time in their history. The Cardinals defeated the 3rd Seeded Bowdoin Polar Bears 5-3 in penalty kicks after a scoreless two halves and overtimes to reach the conference semifinals. They will take on the #5 Trinity Bantams who upset the #4 Middlebury Panthers in the quarterfinals. The game will be played Saturday, November 5th at 1:30 PM in Amherst, Massachusetts with a spot in the NESCAC Championship game on the line.

WESLEYAN SCOUTING REPORT

The Cardinals advanced to their first-ever NESCAC title game last season, defeating Bowdoin and Hamilton on the way to the Championship game where they tied Middlebury 1-1 before losing out on the title in penalty kicks

This is Wesleyan’s 10 th appearance in the NESCAC Tournament and fourth straight dating back to 2018

appearance in the NESCAC Tournament and fourth straight dating back to 2018 Wesleyan (7-4-5) is assured of a winning record this season, marking the fourth straight season in which the Cardinals have posted a winning season, the longest such streak in the program’s 44-year history

The Wesleyan lineup features many holdovers from the Squad that advanced to the national semifinal last season, as eight of the Cardinals’ 11 starters from the Final 4 game against TCNJ are featuring in this year’s lineup

18 of the Cardinals’ 21 goals scored and 48 of the team’s total 62 points this season have been scored by Seniors

CARDINALS TO WATCH

Reigning NESCAC Player of the Year and the program’s first-ever All-American Grace Devanny ’23 leads the team in points (16), assists (four) and is tied for the team-lead in goals (six) this season

’23 leads the team in points (16), assists (four) and is tied for the team-lead in goals (six) this season Devanny leads the NESCAC in shots (62) this season while she has 28 goals and 71 points in a career that has spanned 53 games

Dani Milovanov ’23 is enjoying a career year as the senior is tied with Devanny for the team-lead in goals (six) to go along with three assists for 15 points in 14 games this season

’23 is enjoying a career year as the senior is tied with Devanny for the team-lead in goals (six) to go along with three assists for 15 points in 14 games this season Audrey Lavey ’23 is third on the team with four goals while Kate Hausladen ’23 has five points (two goals, one assist) in 2022

’23 is third on the team with four goals while ’23 has five points (two goals, one assist) in 2022 Wesleyan has the luxury of two senior center backs with multiple years of starting experience alongside one another as Cheyanne Ollie ’23 and Chloe Odabashian ’23 have started 37 games as the Cardinals’ center backs the last two seasons

’23 and ’23 have started 37 games as the Cardinals’ center backs the last two seasons Ollie has started in all 52 career appearances, racking up 4,363 career minutes while Odabashian has 39 career starts and 3,749 minutes

With 57 career starts and 4,931 minutes played, Sarah Hammond ’22 has been a stalwart for the Cardinals since her freshman year in 2018. She sports a 0.78 career goals-against average and .835 save percentage with a 33-13-10 record and 14 shutouts

’22 has been a stalwart for the Cardinals since her freshman year in 2018. She sports a 0.78 career goals-against average and .835 save percentage with a 33-13-10 record and 14 shutouts Hammond heads into the postseason playing her best soccer of the season, as the grad student has allowed only one goal in the past 458 minutes, and that goal was on a penalty kick

Isabelle Martin ’23 has been a steady presence in the holding midfield position, starting all 16 games and leading the team in minutes (1,327) among non-defenders

’23 has been a steady presence in the holding midfield position, starting all 16 games and leading the team in minutes (1,327) among non-defenders Caty Clements ’25 has started the last 22 straight games at left back since being inserted into the starting lineup late in the 2021 season

TRINITY SCOUTING REPORT

Trinity makes the NESCAC Tournament for the 2ndn.d straight year, losing 2-1 in the NESCAC quarterfinals to Amherst back in 2021

The Bantams have never won a NESCAC tournament, making the conference Championship for the first time in 2016

Trinity is tied for the least number of goals scored (16) and the least number of goals allowed (9) in the NESCAC

Trinity’s two goals they scored against #4 Middlebury to advance to the semifinals was tied for the most they have scored in conference play thus far

BANTAMS TO WATCH

10 of the 16 Bantams goals have been scored by the Quartet of Gabby Grattan (3), Elena Lindonen (3), Cassie Lee (2), and Dot Tilden (2)

Bantams’ goalkeeper Mariana Cournoyer leads the conference in: goals against average (.563), saves (75), and shutouts (7)

Cournoyer has not allowed more than one goal in 19 straight games dating back to 2021 (last time she gave up two goals: 10/12/21 against Wesleyan)

Cournoyer is backed up by Defenders Molly Broderick and Laurel Iorio who have played the 2n.d and 3rd most minutes are on the team behind her

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the 45thth meeting between these two NESCAC schools, with Trinity holding a 24-14-6 record against the Cardinals

Trinity has controlled the series recently, taking six of the last eight meetings between the schools (6-1-1)

The last five meetings between them have been decided by one or fewer goals

This will be both the first NESCAC Tournament meeting and neutral site game between Wesleyan and Trinity

2022 MEETING ( Trinity 1, Wesleyan 0 – Hartford, CT l Box Score l Recap)

That game was Wesleyan’s third loss of the season in just their 6th game of the year. They would go on to lose just one more game over the next 10

That loss was the only 1-0 loss that the Cardinals had all season

Wesleyan outshot Trinity 20-4 (9-2 SOG) in the contest

NESCAC TOURNAMENT INFO