6 videos/6 questions: Meet fall 2022 Teiger Mentor in the Arts Emilio Rojas

The Department of Art welcomes Multidisciplinary artist Emilio Rojas as the fall 2022 Teiger Mentor in the Arts. Rojas makes political and critical work primarily with the body in performance using video, photography, installation, public interventions, and sculpture. In addition to studio visits and this semester’s Graduate seminar, Rojas is teaching the department’s first introductory course in performance art and will deliver “GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM!,” a lecture/performance, on October 3 at 5:15 pm in the Abby and Howard Milstein Auditorium. In advance of this event, Rojas shares insight into the driving forces behind his creative work while reflecting on video documentation of recent pieces.

Concurrently, Rojas’s first traveling survey exhibition titled tracing a wound through my body will be on view from September 21–November 6, 2022, at Emerson Contemporary in Boston. The exhibition brings together works spanning the past decade and includes a comprehensive bilingual catalog available both digitally and in print. It contains writing from the artist, a Collaboration with poet Pamela Sneed, an interview with artist Ernesto Pujol, and Essays by curator Laurel V. McLaughlin and Writers Valeria Luiselli, Mechtild Widrich, Andrei Pop, Ethan Madarieta, and Rebecca Schneider.

