6 Things to Watch for This NFL Season From UVA Alumni

“Joey had a great camp,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told Seattle-area Reporters. “They just had a great camp and made plays on special teams, which was where it really started. It’s a classic illustration of the guy making some noise on teams, and we look at him to see if he can support and help us in the position, and he did a really good job at that as well. But I give it to him on special teams – that really won him his spot.”

Drafted, Now Learning His Craft

Woods, McLeod’s teammate in Indy, was UVA’s Lone draft pick in April. The tight end, a third-round selection, caught a touchdown pass in the Colts’ first preseason game on Aug. 13.

Sam Ehlinger connects with Jelani Woods for a Colts touchdown pic.twitter.com/3pQl298dLV — Colts Nation (@ColtsNationCP) August 13, 2022

Woods is listed as the third tight end on the Colts’ depth chart headed into their Week 1 Matchup with the Houston Texans.

Hoo’s Likeliest To Get a Ring?

Perkins, a reserve quarterback for the Rams, was the lone former Wahoo to earn a Super Bowl ring last season.

They could be in for a repeat.

Rings and things pic.twitter.com/MZ0B9f282j — Bryce Perkins (@TDN_Perk) July 24, 2022

The Rams, according to the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas, have 12-1 odds to win the NFL’s top prize again. They have the fifth-best title shot behind Thornhill’s Chiefs (11-1 odds), the Green Bay Packers (11-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15-2) and Buffalo Bills (6-1).

‘Brick’ Gets His Day

D’Brickashaw Ferguson remains one of the Greatest Offensive linemen in UVA history. The left tackle’s decorated career in Charlottesville ended with a Consensus first-team All-American Honor in 2005. His No. 66 jersey was retired by the Cavaliers seven years later during a ceremony at Scott Stadium.

Ferguson’s outstanding professional career is getting a similar treatment.

The New York Jets, for whom Ferguson played all 10 of his NFL seasons, are inducting Ferguson into their Ring of Honor on Oct. 30 during the Jets’ home game with the New England Patriots.

Three of the Greatest to ever wear the Green & White will be enshrined this fall. You’ll be Jets forever, D’Brickashaw, @Revis24 and @nickmangold. https://t.co/DiVGxFNpRi pic.twitter.com/0VC8pFv4Yq — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 2, 2022

Ferguson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in New York, earning an “Iron Man” Reputation as he never missed a game from 2006 to 2015.

Cavs on the Call

Two prominent alumni are coming to your television screen this NFL season.

Melissa Stark, a 1995 graduate, will make her official debut as NBC’s sideline reporter during Thursday’s Bills-Rams matchup. She’ll be part of the broadcast team – joining Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth – for all NBC Sunday night games. The primetime presentation is routinely the most watched game of a given week.

Stark, who discussed her career with media studies students during a visit to her alma mater last springserved as a sideline Reporter for ABC’s “Monday Night Football” for three seasons (2000-02) and has been a host and Reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

Tiki Barber, a former standout UVA running back who earned ACC Player of the Year honors in 1996, will again be a game analyst for CBS this season. He’ll be in the broadcast booth in Houston on Sunday to cover Colts-Texans.