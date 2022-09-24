6 star players with shockingly low attribute ratings

Through the first two weeks of a new cycle, NBA 2K23 is proving to be one of the best installments of the game franchise in recent memory. It’s utilizing the capabilities of next-gen consoles while improving the gameplay itself to be more smooth and less challenging. From little kids to grown men, people around the globe are pleasantly surprised with the latest 2K.

But every year, early returns from the NBA 2K ratings show tremendous discrepancies in the way this game ranks its players. This year’s roster is particularly egregious with many star players falling short in the categories they are known best for. An attribute rating, for those who are unfamiliar, is the number assigned to a player to increase their in-game ability to do certain things. It goes up to a 99 – although that’s strictly reserved for the best of the best.

If NBA 2K23 wants to reflect the reality of the league today, the development team should probably take a look at these discrepancies for some of the league’s biggest names.

1. NBA 2K23 gave Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert an 87 block rating.

If there’s one thing that Rudy Gobert is known for more than anything else, it’s shot-blocking. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is a dominant force in the paint, using his tremendous wingspan and sharp reaction time to send shots packing at every opportunity. There’s virtually no conversation about who is the best shot-blocker in basketball, yet Gobert is 13th in this attribute.

Some of the names ahead of him are justifiable in their range, but others like Charles Bassey and Norvel Pelle make absolutely no sense. If 2K wants itself to be taken seriously, Gobert has to be at least top five in blocks with a higher rating than his measly 87. Otherwise, the team behind the game is selling its own basketball IQ short.