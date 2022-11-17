6 shows you should see this weekend

Bay Area blues show Blooms again

Growing up in the 1950s and ’60s, Pamela Rose knew she wanted to sing the blues. Every song she heard in that genre spoke to her in powerful ways.

“That’s the music I grew up on,” she says. “I wanted to be Aretha Franklin, not Doris Day.”

Rose Returns on Saturday with “Blues Is a Woman.” The award-winning Theatrical show, which traces the history of women in blues, features Rose and an all-woman ensemble playing music spanning the 1920s to today.

It’s a unique hybrid: part concert, part revue and part remembrance of the women who made the blues essential: early blues women such as Ma Rainey, Sister Rosetta Thorpe, Bessie Smith and Alberta Hunter, up to more recent practitioners such as Ruth Brown, Nina Simone and Bonnie Raitt.

“We go through time and lay out the development of the blues,” said Rose. “The very early days when music came from Africa, trouble songs and chant music, minstrel shows — and explore what it was like to travel in those shows.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday; Freight & Salvage, Berkeley; $24-$28; thefreight.org.

— Bay City News Foundation

Classical picks: Glass, Volti, Champion cellist

A “Philip Glass Mixtape,” a program of ink-still-wet new music, and classic works for cello and piano — here are three weekend events music lovers won’t want to miss.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Glass: Pianists Adam Tendler and Jenny Lin, both specialists in the music of Philip Glass, celebrate the iconic American composer’s 85th birthday Saturday evening with an all-Glass program of solo and duo keyboard works.

Details: 7:30 p.m.; Herbst Theatre, San Francisco; $45-$65; sfperformances.org.

New Music for Volti: The San Francisco vocal ensemble Volti has two world premieres on the program for a weekend concert: “Ink” by Pamela Z, and “Ochre” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Valérie Sainte-Agathe conducts.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; ODC Theater, San Francisco; $19-$59; voltisf.org.

Folk songs “Unlocked”: Inspired by black American folk songs collected by John and Alan Lomax in the 1930s, Judith Weir’s 1999 “Unlocked” for Solo cello is one of the featured works on Sunday’s program by cellist Zlatomir Fung. Joined by pianist Janice Carissa, Fung — the youngest musician ever to win first prize in the International Tchaikovsky Competition’s cello division — also has works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Ives, and George Walker on the program.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday; Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley; $31-$62; calperformances.org.

— Georgia Rowe, Correspondent

These jazz teachers can play

Trombonist, Arranger and near-legendary Educator Dave Eshelman dubbed his Jazz Garden Big Band’s three-night college run as an East Bay world tour, but that cheeky descriptor isn’t far from the truth. The ensemble might not be traveling beyond the confines of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, but as educators and players, Eshelman and his prodigious collaborators have influenced the shape of jazz around the globe.

The group is anchored by the great reed player Mary Fettig, who has been a member since the Jazz Garden made its first recording some four decades ago. The band also features Powerhouse player Bob Kenmotsu; Dann Zinn, director of jazz studies at Cal State East Bay; and Diablo Valley College’s former jazz director Rory Snyder — and that’s just the saxophone section.

As an arranger, Eshelman has a knack for bringing out the best in soloists, while engaging audiences of all musical proclivities. “My goal is for everyone to have a good time,” he said. “We’re playing modern, contemporary jazz, but there’s always spiritual elements and some blues happening. I want to give people a string of what I would call ‘meaningful journeys’ with a mix of my Originals and great music by people like Pat Metheny, Mike Brecker, Puccini and Bach.”

Details: 7:30 pm Nov. 17 at Cal State Easy Bay/Hayward; $15; www.csueastbay.edu; 8 pm Nov. 18 at Diablo Valley College Theater, Pleasant Hill; $8-$11; www.dvc.edu; 8 pm Nov. 19 at California Jazz Conservatory, Berkeley; $30; cjc.edu/concerts.

— Andrew Gilbert, Correspondent

Dickens of a holiday show Returns

After getting Scrooged for two years by the pandemic, a beloved Bay Area holiday tradition returns this weekend — bigger and better than before.

The Great Christmas Dickens Fair, which essentially turns the Cow Palace into a re-creation of Victorian-era London with live entertainment, food and grog and scads of shopping possibilities, will for the first time include a 50,000-square-foot exhibition hall adjacent to Cow Palace, called “Vauxhall Gardens.” That venue will sport a large skating rink as well as a fresh-cut Christmas tree farm operated by the famed Delancey Street Foundation nonprofit.

Of course, the traditional offerings will be on hand at the Cow Palace as well: four acres filled with holiday-themed shops, food and drinking establishments, roaming London characters, dance halls with live music and stages with live theatrical events. There are also arts and craft activities, games of skill and chance, and, new this year, is an interactive game called the “Sherlock Holmes Experience.”

Food offerings will range from fish and chips, bangers and mash and other traditional British dishes as well as East Indian dishes. And a market area will offer a vast array of holiday shopping options.

Details: Opens this Saturday and runs Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18 (the fair will also be open the day after Thanksgiving); hours are 10 am-6 pm; Cow Palace, Daly City; admission $25-$45 (free to kids 5 and under), skating $6-$12, Parking $15; dickensfair.com

— Randy McMullen, Staff