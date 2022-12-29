6 San Joaquin County basketball, soccer Athletes stood out in December

From electrifying boys and girls’ basketball tournaments to the gritty matchups on wet soccer fields, San Joaquin County is home to plenty of talented high school athletes.

The Record has kept an eye on these athletes’ performances during competition and their stats and rankings. The result is a list of six standout prep athletes for December. These Athletes have been huge assets for their teams to start the 2022-23 season and are just a handful of the level of skill fans will find at games played in the area.

(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.)

Luis Flores

School: Escalon

Sports: Soccer

Class: Senior

The Cougars have played their last games of the year and have an overall record of 8-3-1. Throughout this season, Flores has been an eye-catching senior forward who is offensively efficient for Escalon. He’s ranked first in California and eighth in the country in points, scoring 50 points. Thanks to Flores, the Cougars have already matched last season’s record of eight wins.

