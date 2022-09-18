6 potential breakout stars for the 2022-23 season

With as many discussion-worthy transfers and Freshmen as there should be in Atlantic 10 Basketball this season, it can be easy to forget about some of the returning players from last year that could evolve into stars (or, in case they already were Fringe ” stars”: become obvious stars) this time around.

One aspect of this piece that I found interesting was how few, relative to other recent seasons, possible breakout candidates there were because of 1) how many transfer-outs the league had, and 2) this past graduating class being a particularly good one ( see essentially the entire Rotations for Saint Bonaventure and Richmond).

Even if there wasn’t an abundance of options, though, there were still enough exciting A-10 players to force me to compile this list. Of course, I didn’t include any players that were already the best on their respective teams. All of the following were at least solid last year, but I believe they’ll now have a chance to become all-conference type of players.

There were a few tough cuts that very nearly made it, so I’ll take this opportunity, before getting into the top 6, to shout out Grant Huffman, Jamir Watkins, Ejike Obinna, and Francis Okoro. Without further ado, though, these are players that I believe are ready to make major jumps in production and help their teams exceed expectations.