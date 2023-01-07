6 NFL officials with 146 years of combined experience are retiring this season

At the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, 6 respected veteran officials will be hanging up their whistle. Among these officials includes line judge Jeff Bergman, who is only the 8th official in league history to officiate for 30 or more seasons.

Bergman, 68, is the son of the late head linesman Jerry Bergman, Sr., who himself is also a member of the revered 30 Club. To commemorate Jeff’s career, and to Honor the passion for officiating in the Bergman family, Bergman will officiate his final regular season game this weekend across the line of scrimmage from his brother, down judge Jerry Bergman, Jr., in the Saints-Panthers game .

In his first 29 seasons as a line-of-scrimmage official, Bergman has officiated 22 postseason games, including 8 Wild Card Playoffs, 9 Divisional Playoffs, 3 Conference Championships, and Super Bowls XXXI and LIII. As originally reported by Referee in November 2020, Bergman notified the NFL on August 31, 2020, of his intentions to hang up his stripes after 30 seasons.

DJ 28 Mark Hittner 26 Smith Pittsburgh State HL/DJ 1997-2022 8 WC, 4 DIV, 9 CC, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XL LJ 32 Jeff Bergman 30 Kemp Robert Morris LJ 1991-96, 1998-2015, ’18-19, ’21-22; HL/DJ 2016-17 8 WC, 9 DIV, 3 CC, XXXI, LIII FJ 72 Michael Banks 21 Clark Illinois State SJ 2002-18, ’20; FJ 2019, ’21-22 4 WC, 5 DIV, XLIII, LIV SJ 21 Jeff Lamberth 21 Wrolstad Texas A&M FY 2002, ’13, ’18, ’20; SJ 2003-12, ’14-17, ’19, ’21 3 WC, 2 DIV, 1 CC BJ 61 Keith Ferguson 23 Hill San Jose State BJ 2000-2022 4 WC, 5 DIV, 3 CC, XLIII, 50 BJ 46 Perry Paganelli 25 Blakeman Hope College BJ 1998-2022 7 WC, 8 DIV, 6 CC, XLI, LII

Making their final call

These are the rest of the officials who filed for retirement entering the 2022 season. There could be additional retirements that take effect in the coming offseason as officials take stock at the completion of another year. There are also some that may be “volun-told” to retire, gently urged to leave the field so the league can manage attrition.

Michael Banks, field judge

Banks is assigned to the Buccaneers-Falcons game.

Keith Ferguson, back judge

Ferguson is assigned to the Cardinals-49ers game.

Mark Hittner, down judge

Hittner is off this week. We will likely see him again before retirement, as he is currently tied for the most on-field postseason assignments among active officials with 24.

Jeff Lamberth, side judge

Lamberth is assigned to the Rams-Seahawks game.

Perry Paganelli, back judge

Perry Paganelli is assigned to the Browns-Steelers game.