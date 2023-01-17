6 most realistic Steelers 1st-round options

The Pittsburgh Steelers late-season push landed them at 9-8 but outside of the playoffs. It also locked them into the No. 17 overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. If we assume the Steelers learned their lesson from the Devin Bush debacle, they won’t be trading up again. So if we assume Pittsburgh is picking there, here are the five most realistic options to be on the board as of now at each of the team’s six biggest NFL draft needs.

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

In the freakish athlete category who just needs a position, you have Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. His size makes him a Tweener on the Steelers defense but his Talent is too good to pass up.

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

If Paris Johnson Jr. is the best Offensive tackle prospect in the draft, Broderick Jones is just behind him.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has a skill set ideal for what the Steeler swat to do on defense and his pedigree is pure Steelers.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Probably the biggest reach of this group of five, Florida’s Gervon Dexter is the next-best big defensive tackle in the draft. He’s a massive lean athlete with lots of room to grow.

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson do-it-all linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of my favorite prospects in this draft. His ability to impact a defense as an inside linebacker or outside pass rusher gives Micah Parsons vibes and I’m here for all of it.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

It isn’t likely the Steelers will use that No. 17 overall pick is a wide receiver to replace Chase Claypool but if they did, Kayshon Boutte and his effortless acceleration is who the pick could be.

