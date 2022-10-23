6 MDI Volleyball Upsets #3 Cape Elizabeth 3-0

The #6 Seeded MDI Trojans traveled down to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday, October 22nd and upset the #3 Capers, 3-0 to advance to the State Semifinals on Wednesday, October 26th. The individual set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.

According to MDI Coach Corey

MDI may not have had their best passing game or sharpest hitting, but they did something even better: they stayed together as a team, keeping the energy up, and never allowed the score to sap their energy. Cape played us tough and there were numerous lead changes throughout, so we often had to play from behind. This is something we have struggled with, but this afternoon the team found a way to refocus at critical times and regain control. All season long we’ve talked about being a power of 14 and today we were. We will take that energy back into the gym Monday and Tuesday as we now prepare for Gardiner.

MDI Stat Leaders

Addy Boyce: 3 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 16 assists, 14 digs

Molly Ritter: 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 assists, 4 digs

Claire Moore: 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig

Sharyn Lipski: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist

The State Quarterfinal Results on Saturday October 22 were

#1 Yarmouth defeated #8 Cony 3-0, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

#4 York defeated #5 Messlonskee 3-2, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11

#6 MDI defeated #3 Cape Elizabeth 3-0 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

#2 Gardiner defeated #7 Gray-New Gloucester 3-0, 25-22, 25-16 25-20

Semifinal Schedule is October 26

#1 Yarmouth vs. #4 York

#2 Gardiner vs. #6 MDI

The State Championship will be played on Friday, October 28 at 8:30 pm at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham

