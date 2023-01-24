6 LSU football records that will never be broken

LSU has played football for over 100 years.

The game has changed a lot in that span. What we see now looks different than what those watching in 1905 saw. The rules are different, and players are deployed in different ways.

Some records set long ago will never be broken. A lot of that can be owed to the game’s changes. Other numbers are just so impressive that it would take one of the game’s greats to beat them.

Of course, there were also records that were broken because of the changes. Passing records from the 1930s didn’t stand a chance against modern statistics. Here, we’re going to look at six LSU football records that, in all likelihood, will stand until the end of time.

28.3 rushing attempts per game in a season

In 1977, [autotag]Charles Alexander[/autotag] ran the ball 311 times (28.3 attempts per game). It was a different sport — one where running backs were the focal points of offense.

There are a couple of factors preventing this record from being touched. For starters, teams that don’t run the triple option don’t run the ball as much anymore.

On top of that, the style is different. Quarterbacks are more involved and running backs split carries.

It would take a real superstar to get 28.3 carries a game at LSU. Even [autotag]Leonard Fournette[/autotag] maxed out at 25 per game in 2015, and he was playing in a [autotag]Les Miles[/autotag] offense that couldn’t throw the ball.

519 punt yards in a game

Against Tennessee in 1941, [autotag]Leo Bird[/autotag] punted 13 times for 519 yards. LSU scored just six points that day. I’m not betting on this record falling anytime soon because teams don’t punt this much anymore.

It would take a low-scoring affair where punting gave LSU a better chance of staying in the game, rather than going for it. Two offenses would need historically bad days.

53 consecutive starts

[autotag]Ciron Black[/autotag] started his first game as a redshirt freshman and never looked back.

From that point on, he started every game at LSU, finishing his career with 53 in a row.

Starting 53 in a row might be more attainable now than it was then. Playoff Champions play 15 games instead of the old 14. But think about how much it takes to go right. You have to be good enough to start as a freshman and then never miss a game due to injury.

[autotag]Will Campbell[/autotag] started Game 1 as a true freshman, but he didn’t start against Tennessee. LSU would have to play 15 games the next three years for Campbell to reach that mark. That would mean Campbell even stays four years, which looks unlikely. [autotag]Emery Jones[/autotag] could get there, but the same logic applies. Coaches are smarter about resting players now too. It’s hard to see a scenario where someone matches Black’s 53 starts,

11 career forced fumbles

Eleven doesn’t seem like a huge number at first glance, but Tyrann Mathieu’s 11 forced fumbles aren’t just an LSU record — they’re an SEC record.

He holds LSU’s single-season record with six and had five in 2010. Next on LSU’s all-time list is [autotag]Ali Highsmith[/autotag]who has seven.

Mathieu only played for two years, so this number would have been higher if he had the chance to play in 2012. His record will stand for some time in Baton Rouge.

40.2 yards per catch in a game

There’s a road at the top here. Among players with a minimum of five catches in a game, [autotag]Devry Henderson[/autotag] and [autotag]Carlos Carson[/autotag] have both had games averaging 40.2 yards per catch.

Henderson’s was the most memorable. His 201-yard game was capped with a 75-yard touchdown known as the Bluegrass Miracle to beat Kentucky. Henderson caught five passes that day and three of them were touchdowns.

They added 10 yards rushing and 87 yards in the return game. It’s one of the best and most efficient games in LSU history.

I wouldn’t bet on 40.2 yards per catch in a game being matched anytime soon.

145 receiving yards per game

Josh Reed’s 2001 season was incredible. In an era where passing didn’t rule the world, Reed put up numbers like the ones we saw from Chase and Jefferson in 2019.

One of those numbers was 145.2 yards per game — an SEC record. Reed racked up 1,740 yards over 12 games.

This record may not be impossible to break, but 145 yards is a lot. It would take a Heisman-caliber season to do it.

