6 Golf Club Rules That Are Holding The Game Back

The game of golf has come a long way over the last few decades and golf clubs have largely moved with the times in an effort to appeal to and provide for a new generation of players with different life views and expectations.

Almost wholly gone are the days of men-only bars and the requirement for knee-high socks to be worn with shorts, but some Clubs do continue to cling to slightly archaic principles that are overly prescriptive and can appear discriminatory or backward-thinking. For golf to thrive going forwards, Clubs need to deliver full inclusivity and do away with any rules that make the sport appear stuffy and out of time – That’s the image we need to lose. Here are 6 golf club rules that are holding the game back.

Dress code

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button