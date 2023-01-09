6-foot-11 Former NBA Player Ecstatic to Win Tiny Car on The Price Is Right

Former NBA player Jared Jeffrieswho stands at 6-foot-11, won a Toyota Corolla sedan on the CBS game show The Price Is Right.

Jeffries played 11 seasons in the NBA between the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers. His final season took place in 2012-2013, and he never played in another game after the Trail Blazers released him in April of the 2012-2013 season. Jeffries found himself on the popular daytime game show and had a chance to win a new Toyota Corolla. They played the popular game One Away and needed to guess the price of the car correctly. After Jeffries got four of the numbers correct, he needed to fix one and elected to change the final number. As the show revealed the numbers, they had the first three numbers right.

“If this is a red seven coming up, you won,” The Price Is Right host Drew Carey said. “Let’s see a red seven, please.”

The red seven was revealed, and Jefferies went crazy. He began to run around the stage and threw his hands up in the air as he high-stepped his way towards the car and shouted in happiness.

“What a good win to start this show!” Carey added. “Way to go!”

Jeffries’ win was the first game on Monday’s show; he later fell short of making it to the Final Showcase after another contestant put up 95 cents on the Showcase Showdown.

Jefferies’ Basketball Reference page has the former forward listed as 6-foot-11. According to SpotracJeffries made a little over $40 million throughout his 11 seasons in the NBA and just won a car that averages just over $21,000, according to USA Today.

Watch above via CBS.

