6 Expert Tips For Setting Realistic Fitness Goals – Forbes Health

Use the guidance below to craft and accomplish achievable fitness goals that suit you and your lifestyle.

Use Visualization to Find Your ‘Why’

Visualizing your goals gets you started on your journey, according to Louisa Nicola, director of Neuro Athletics in Australia. Visualization is a popular psychological technique that can help program the mind and body to support successful goals. In fact, research suggests that visualizing yourself as successful can lead to improvements in performance, exercise frequency, focus and confidence.

Whatever you visualize, it should be something you feel passionate about and aligns with your personal values. “It’s important to visualize and have a bigger desire when you’re setting goals,” says King. Ask yourself what gets you excited and lights a fire in you. Why do you want this particular thing, and how important is it to you?

“This style of goal doesn’t always fit well into the SMART framework, but it’s the thing that will help push you outside your comfort zone to make a change, and it will be the thing to come back to when motivation runs low,” says King. “Your SMART goals should support this big passionate ‘why.’”

Break Big Goals Down Into Smaller Parts

Nicola suggests keeping your goals in sight to avoid a phenomenon called delayed discounting. “The farther away your goal, the less the reward motivates behavior and the less dopamine [your brain] secrets in pursuit of that goal,” she says. She suggests creating “set points” is the way to achieving your big goal that keeps your mind and brain on track in pursuit of that goal.

For instance, if you have a substantial weight loss goal, set your sights on achieving incremental success rather than focusing on the total weight you want to lose. “Sometimes, losing 20 pounds is a great long-term goal, but it can be too long for us to wait to feel successful,” says Galasso, who suggests focusing on one pound of weight loss at a time instead.

Create Daily Goal-Supporting Habits

Nicola suggests breaking down set points into habits, or tasks you perform each day that support your goal’s success. For instance, increasing your step count by 200 steps each day or ensuring you pack a high-protein and high-fiber snack for work each day can support an overarching training goal.

“When you have clear tasks written out each day to achieve your monthly set points, it reminds you to stay focused,” says Nicola. Practicing focus exercises can help, too. Consider deep breathing, meditation and leaving your phone idle for at least two hours a day to help you achieve your set points, she recommends.

Create Challenging But Achievable Goals

One reason people don’t achieve their goals is because they’re either too easy or unachievable—so it’s essential to find a balance, says Nicola. In fact, research suggests that when people have goals that are just barely out of reach, they’re more motivated and excited to work towards them, while goals that are entirely out of reach or too easy are dismissed before they even start working towards them .

Gabrielle Lyon, DO, a functional medicine physician specializing in the concept of muscle-centric medicine, suggests choosing exercises that meet your current fitness level and ensuring you’re not ignoring other aspects of your health, such as sleep and nutrition. Maintain a diet log to identify areas of improvement, and continuously track your workouts and progressions. “It’s important to understand your body type, your fitness level, your lifestyle and why you want to achieve [your goal]. Base your goals off your personal needs—not outside influences,” she says. By doing so, you can avoid overshooting or underestimating your abilities.

Enjoy the Process

“In order to set a realistic goal, find something that interests you and brings you joy,” suggests Morit Summers, a certified personal trainer in New York. “There’s no reason to train for a Marathon if you hate running.” Finding something you enjoy increases the likelihood of you sticking to it because you’re intrinsically motivated to keep going.

Research in the journal Psychology & Health confirms that people tend to feel more confident and perform better if they enjoy what they’re doing, and they’re more likely to keep building additional skills that support their goals.

“I would encourage people to think about the activities they love, and incorporate them into their fitness goals and routine,” says Keke Lyles, director of performance at Uplift Labs in California. For example, someone who loves golf could set a goal of doing a cardio workout four times a week so they can ultimately walk 36 holes comfortably in one day. “If you’re able to incorporate your fitness goals into the activities you naturally enjoy doing daily, weekly or monthly, then you have a much higher chance of success,” adds Lyles.

Stay Positive

Stay upbeat about hitting your goal—even if it takes longer than you’d like. “Nothing happens overnight, no plan is perfect, and there will always be bumps in the road,” says Summers. “Remember that your timeframe is arbitrary, and you will hit the goal at some point as long as you keep working for it.”

Dr. Galasso agrees. “There may be moments when you feel as if you fall short or if the journey is hard, but don’t take the opportunity to be judgmental,” he says. “Encourage yourself to continue moving forward toward the completion of your goal.”