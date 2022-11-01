6 days out: Auburn 2022-23 basketball countdown

Editor’s Note: This is the ninth in a series of articles preparing the Auburn basketball team.

AUBURN, Alabama–Bruce Pearl got his first opportunity to be a college head basketball Coach at the Division II level and says he has a healthy respect for how well the top teams at that level can play the game.

Pearl spent nine seasons running the show at Division II power Southern Indiana where he posted a 231-46 record before getting a chance at the Division I level in 2001-02 at Milwaukee.

On Wednesday at Neville Arena his 15th-ranked Tigers will play an exhibition game vs. the UAH Chargers, who are ranked 24th at the Division II level. Tipoff is set for 7 pm CDT and there is no television or streaming coverage of the contest.

“I?know how good the basketball is and I know how big an opportunity this is for Alabama-Huntsville,” said Pearl, who noted that the Chargers have a well-coached team led by John Shulman, who coaches his team to the Gulf South Conference Championship last season. The Chargers climbed to as high as No. 10 in the Division I?coaches poll in 2021-22.

“I have known him since his days back in Chattanooga and he is a really good man and a really good coach,” Pearl said.

Even with freshman Chance Westry still out for several more weeks while recovering from knee surgery, the Tigers are expected to take advantage of a deep bench. Pearl noted that the Tigers will play at least 10 guys vs. the Chargers and that number could be as high as 13.

Asked what he would like to see from his team, the Coach said, “Continuing to play hard. What we do doesn’t work without effort and energy–the system is not built that way.” Pearl added that he wants to make sure his team follows the Scouting report against a team that took close to half of its field goal attempts from three-point range while winning 23 games last season.

The Coach added, “Probably the third things, this is the first time they’ll be in front of fans, will they change? Will all of a sudden that hasn’t been a good shot be a good shot when you’re playing in front of your family and girlfriend and your fanbase. That’s just part of why you have a public exhibition so you can get a chance to let the crowd and let The Jungle kind of energizes us, but still kind of play within the framework of what we need to do. “

Chris Moore, a junior small forward, who is competing for a starting spot with fellow Arkansas native and senior Allen Flanigan, said he is enjoying the challenge. “It is competition, but it is also brotherly love, too,” said Moore, who continues to adjust to the small forward/big guard role after previously playing power forward.

“He has been helping me out for me to step into his shoes,” Moore pointed out, noting that Flanigan has played well in practice in recent weeks, something that Pearl confirmed.

Sophomore forward Chris Moore (5) drives to the basket.

“I feel like he has been a whole lot better. He has been playing like a pro, training like a pro,” said Moore, who Predicted that Flanigan will play more like he did as a sophomore than his junior year when he was less than full speed after having surgery for a partially torn Achilles.”

Numbers of Note: In SEC games last year Zep Jasper made 42.4 percent of his three-pointers. The league leader in the category for SEC games, Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi, made 44.5 percent. Auburn’s leader, Jabari Smith, connected on 42.7 percent of his treys in league games.

Trouble With A D-2 Team: The 2017-18 Auburn team, which won 26 games and the SEC regular season title, lost its exhibition game 100-95 to Division II Barry in overtime.

Around the League: Twelve of the SEC’s 14 teams will open their regular season on Monday. South Carolina will start on Tuesday vs. South Carolina State and LSU’s opener is on Wednesday vs. Kansas City. All of the SEC teams will play their first games at home.

In addition to George Mason at Auburn, the Monday schedule features Howard at Kentucky, Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, Texas A&M–Corpus Christi at Mississippi State, North Dakota State at Arkansas, Memphis at Vanderbilt, UL-Monroe at Texas A&M, Southern Indiana at Missouri, Western Carolina at Georgia, Stony Brook at Florida, Longwood at Alabama and Alcorn State at Ole Miss.

Did You Know? While posting a 15-3 record last season to win the SEC regular season title the Tigers held league opponents to 38.0 percent shooting, which ranked them No. 1 in the category ahead of Arkansas, which held SEC opponents to 39.7 from the field.

Last Shot: Auburn will enter the season ranked 15th in the AP Top 25, seven spots higher than last season. Auburn has an all-time record of 183-64 while playing as a Top 25 team. The Tigers have won 74.1 percent of those games. The team’s all-time record, dating back to the 1905-06 season, is 1,433 wins, 1,232 losses for a 53.8 winning percentage.

