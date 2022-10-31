6 church congregations got together to celebrate art and help out another Congregation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Church goes out to Hope Lutheran Church to appreciate art from the Chippewa Valley Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a celebration, as the title implies, of a number of different types of arts,” said Jim Newman, one of the organizers of the event.

Five other congregations joined Hope Lutheran Church for the first annual Fall Arts Celebration.

Carol Lendle Coordinated the art part of the celebration at the church.

“And just an amazing array of wood carvers, wood burning, oil paints, water color… so a nice variety of all kinds of arts,” said Lendle.

Sarah Ohr played the harp in the Olson Memorial Hall, and the choirs were getting ready in the church.

Jim Newman Brough the sound.

“My gosh, I think we have close to 80 or 90 people singing in these choirs,” said Newman. “For all of us to get together for one common cause is just wonderful.”

The congregations also work closely with another ministry that supports a different congregation.

“Our choir concert, is going to be a free will offering people are going to be able to Donate to, a program called neighbor to neighbor,” said Newman.

Lidixie Montoya is a Deacon and the founder of that program.

“We’ve been around for three years now,” said Montoya to the congregation.

And the Neighbor to Neighbor program has helped the Hispanic community with building opportunities for the youth.

“We are going to start, officially, the first bilingual 4-H club in Eau Claire. The name is ‘Juntos’, next January,” said Montoya. “We were able to fund Scholarships for Hispanic students at UW-Eau Claire. It’s going to be the third year in a row.”

She hopes the congregations continue to help each other.

“This is what Neighbor to Neighbor is, to work together. I’m inviting you… to participate, even with your skills and your talents, with your presences and your generosity, to keep Neighbor to Neighbor alive,” said Montoya.

Newman shares that sentiment.

“All are welcome to the church. We are just opening our arms and saying, come and join us,” said Newman.

The congregations are planning next year’s event, and it will be hosted by one of the other churches involved.

