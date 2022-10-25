(6) Avon Lake vs. (3) St. Joseph Academy, Division I district semifinal Capsule – Morning Journal

(6) Avon Lake vs. (3) St. Joseph Academy

What: Division I Grafton District semifinal

When: October 25 at 6 p.m

Where: Midview High School, 38199 Capel Road

Records: Avon Lake 17-6, St. Joseph Academy 14-9

Avon Lake’s path: Defeated Strongsville 3-1.

St. Joseph Academy’s path: Defeated Normandy 3-0

On deck: Winner Advances to district semifinal to play the Winner of (4) Amherst and (5) Medina on Oct. 27.

Outlook: Avon Lake wanted this matchup, and it’s finally here. This is a revenge game for the Shoregals after being swept by the Jaguars in a 2021 district semifinal. Avon Lake brought back many starters with numerous up-and-coming underclassmen. They have won nine of their last 10 games. Their one loss was against Olmsted Falls in five sets. If they give the same effort they did against the Bulldogs, Avon Lake can put itself in a position to upset the private school juggernaut. Setter Rachel Meyer averages 10.7 assists per set, serving outside hitters including Stephanie Smith, Aubrey Kirk and Lily Rice. St. Joseph Academy has played its usual tough schedule that includes the best teams in Ohio. The player to watch is sophomore Annabelle Groomes, a 6-foot setter and hitter for the Jaguars. She averaged 2.4 kills per set and 3.7 assists per set. Groomes is one of four hitters who average at least two kills per set. Hannah Floor leads them with 1.2 blocks per game, who is from the Grafton area.

Perez’s pick: St. Joseph Academy.