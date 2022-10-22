6 area teams qualify in the FHSAA regional volleyball tournament

Six area teams qualified for the FHSAA Regional volleyball tournament.

Two teams earned the top seed in their respective regions.

Venice High Landed the No. 1 seed in Class 7A-Region 3 and will be home to No. 8 Steinbrenner. The Winner plays the Winner between fourth-seeded Winter Haven and fifth-seeded East Lake.

Charlotte High drew the top seed in Class 6A-Region 3 and will play host to Wharton out of Tampa. The Winner will play the Winner of the match between fourth-seeded Mitchell and fifth-seeded Springstead.

A pair of area teams got the third seeds in their respective regions.

