6-0 USF Women’s basketball reflects on tough opponents

The USF Women’s basketball team is having an Incredible season so far. Six wins and zero losses to start the year for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

What You Need To Know USF Women’s basketball has won six games out of six so far

They report that the record stands against some tough opponents

Their hard work is paying off

Head Coach Jose Fernandez knows a thing or two when it comes to putting schedules together, he’s in his 23rd season with South Florida. Looking ahead to march is what he does at the beginning of every season

He told Spectrum news, “We do that every year to prepare us, you know, for league play, number one, but to get as many opportunities as far as strength of schedule net ranking for when we do get to the NCAA tournament, we get a good seed.”

That’s evident when you look at who they’ve played so far, and who’s coming up.

“Alabama from the SEC, TCU from the big 12,” Fernandez continued. “We’re gonna get three really good games at the Gulf Coast Showcase. We still got to go to Texas, also at NC State and we have Ohio State for sure, and then either Arkansas or Oregon.”

Freshman Carla Brito, who recorded a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday night’s win said, “Focus on this tournament and it will be important for us to prepare everything this season and that’s it.”

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu who led the team with 12 rebounds and marked her 10th double-double as a bull with 15 points said, “Also it’s exciting. We’ve been practicing since summer to prepare for games like this. It’s gonna be really big, really interesting.”

Coach Fernandez said, “They come here to play those types of teams.”

The surprise for him is that although they are undefeated, they’re Proving that they’re capable of winning the conference this year, as projected in the preseason coaches poll, but the team still has a lot they need to clean up before conference play .

He finished, “I think offensively when we share the ball, we’re a really good team and we take high-percentage shots. The goal was shooting from the free throw from the field from the floor and also in the free throw line. We got to do a much better job defensively.”

Coming up next for South Florida is the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers where they’ll play three games in three days starting on Friday.

Their only guaranteed opponent right now is Georgia Tech, Coach Fernandez said the team is ready for who’s coming up next.