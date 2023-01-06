5X Soccer World Champions and Home of “Beautiful Game”, Brazil Shockingly Plans to Take On $9 Billion Worth League in 20 Years

Over the years, Europe has evolved into a soccer powerhouse. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and Manchester United have more global recognition and brand value.

It’s ironic that the home of Jogo Bonito, Brazil, has better talent and more love for this sport. The country has given birth to the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo. Yet, the country lacks something when it comes to its own domestic leagues.

It has become a major trend in soccer that players kick-start their careers at their home ground but then move abroad. And perhaps there is a much deeper reason why players with such immense talent fancy getting opportunities overseas rather than playing in their home leagues.

This is what Brazil is attempting to revolutionize and change with the help of big-time syndicates.

Brazil eyeing a revolution in soccer

Money and fame are perhaps the two biggest catalysts for players to play abroad. European Clubs Scout the purest gems and offer them a golden chance to represent their badge on the jersey.

When it comes to domestic leagues, the Premier League is the most watched league in soccer. The league has an annual turnover of around $9 billion. And just like thatBrazil is looking to generate a new league system with the help of money-backed groups.

“Our vision is that in 10 years we can reach the French league in terms of overall revenues,” says the co-founder of Codajas Sports Kapital, Lawrence Magrath to the Financial Times.

The framework will allow all 40 clubs, including second-tier clubs, to negotiate a reasonable agreement that will benefit everyone. The injection of funds would also help players get handsome wages.

BTG Pactual is trying to negotiate a division of the Abu Dhabi Sovereign fund, over a prospective infusion of R$4.75 billion ($890 million) in exchange for a 20% stake in the business.

“We firmly believe that in 20 years we can be the second-biggest league in the world, only after the [English] Premier League. We have the raw materials and a time zone that’s consumer-friendly globally for transmissions,” adds Magrath.

Can Brazil make their own PL?

It would be interesting to see how Brazil pulls this one off. The country has previously faced corruption and scandals and this might be a deal breaker for money-backed associates.

But, one thing is certain: if they do, then it would benefit the country in large numbers. If we combine their top 20 clubs’ turnover, an estimate of $2.6 billion can be doubled in around five years.

Moreover, this can be a breakthrough for Brazilian soccer that would help them in numbers. It would bolster the country’s growth both in the sport and business point of view.

The clock is ticking and Brazil must act quickly as they just might be losing talents to other Leagues day by day.

