5X NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Once Admitted Wanting to Mirror Michael Jordan in His Most Renowned Skill

Dennis Rodman played for 14 years in the NBA, playing for some of the top sides in the league. However, he reached his peak when he played for the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. It was in Chicago where he won a three-peat and played alongside some NBA Legends such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Rodman wasn’t a player with flashy moves to turn on the crowd, but he won games for his team. While Jordan was out there winning games with his insane dunks, Rodman contributed with his incredible defensive skills. However, Rodman once admitted that he wanted to mirror MJ in one major basketball skill.

During the 90s, Dennis Rodman made a name for himself as a great defender. He was famous for his rebounding skills and was arguably the best rebounding forward in NBA history. Moreover, he is a seven-time rebounding champion, and that too for seven straight seasons. Additionally, he is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year during his time in the NBA.

NBA fans know Dennis Rodman’s contributions to the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat win. Rodman once admitted that he wanted to mirror Michael Jordan, not for dunks, but for rebounds.

Dennis Rodman wanted to contribute to rebounds as Michael Jordan did for dunks

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman shared a picture of himself, six years ago, taking a shot. The picture is from his time with the Chicago Bulls. He expressed his desire to “do for rebounds” what Jordan “did for dunks”.

Rodman’s caption read: “I want to do for rebounds what Michael Jordan did for dunks.”

Rodman was 6’7″ during his NBA career, but wasn’t among the tallest in the league. However, his rebounding skills were unmatched. He had five games with 30+ rebounds in his career and at least 20 rebounds in 159 games. It is fair to say that Rodman certainly did for rebounds what Jordan did for dunks.

Rodman’s rebounding stats for the seven seasons he led the stat charts: 18.7, 18.3, 17.3, 16.8, 14.9, 16.1, 15.0. Former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas even went on to label Rodman a “genius” when it came to “basketball IQ”.

Do you think we’ll ever see a rebounder like Dennis Rodman again in the NBA? Let us know in the comment section below.