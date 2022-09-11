5x NBA Champion Broke Silence on Michael Jordan Saying He Wouldn’t Live Past 40 Only Due to His Drinking Problem: “I Got in a Helicopter, Jumped Out of a Helicopter”

NBA Legend Michael Jordan won six rings during his illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls. He has also won six Finals MVP Awards and five NBA MVP Awards to go along with his rings. However, they undoubtedly could not have won the six titles without the help of his team. And it would not have been possible without the help of three Hall of Famers, Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

The three played a major part alongside Jordan to propel the Bulls to become a Sporting Dynasty like no other. While Jackson served as their Assistant Coach before becoming the head coach, and the Bulls drafted Pippen, Rodman was a bit of an outsider.

In fact, Rodman was a fierce Rival who made life hard for Michael Jordan and the Bulls during his time with the Detroit Pistons. At the time, the Pistons were the top team in the league. And they proved to be a roadblock for the Bulls in the playoffs. Rodman and the Pistons won two straight NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. And Rodman won the Defensive Player of the Year for two straight years in 1990 and 1991.

However, in 1991, ‘Air Jordan’ and the Chicago Bulls finally overcame the ‘Bad Boys’ Pistons and won their first-ever NBA title. The Pistons decided to take a different route and parted ways with head coach Chuck Daly. Dennis Rodman then signed with the San Antonio Spurs in 1993 and played there for two seasons.

Dennis Rodman responds to the comments of Michael Jordan

Then Rodman joined bitter rivals, the Bulls in 1995. He helped the team with his defense and rebounding as he racked up mind-boggling numbers. But his off-the-court antics were still a concern for many. However, that did not stop him from putting in a great effort on the court. In the ESPN 30 for 30Jordan said that he thought Rodman might not live past 40 years of age because of his drinking and partying habits.

When asked about it, Rodman said, “Oh yeah, man. But I’m here though. That’s the main thing… When I turned 40, I got in a helicopter, jumped out of a helicopter, went to a party, had a good time. I’m 58 years old, I’m still living.”

The Worm was a special guest on the The Breakfast Club podcast and discussed a lot of things. He also revealed that he still works out every day. When asked about what his workout regime looks like, he said that during his playing career, he would party and drink all night. Then go to the gym early in the morning and then team practice. And then they would play the game. However, he disclosed that he does not drink anymore.

