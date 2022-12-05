5x LPGA Tour Winner Possibly Owns the Greatest Idea for a Golf Course Logo

Certain professional golfers tend to buy their own golf courses. Numerous major Championship winners and Veteran Golfers Invest in such properties after saving up hefty paychecks. Additionally, to give their courses a cutting edge over others, a logo over their club is standard practice. Some players keep it simple, but others go creative with it. Former LPGA winner, Michelle Wie West, once gave an interesting choice for a logo, which flattered many.

Michelle Wie West reveals her unorthodox logo idea for a golf course

The 2014 US Women’s Open Champion Revealed her ideas at an event with host Hally Leadbetter. “If you owned a golf course, what would the logo be,” West was asked.

West responded by saying her ideal logo could be a picture of sushi. The answer induced a loud chuckle from the host. The pair also discussed how companies would be all-out for the idea, which fans in the comment section seemed to agree with. Here’s the brief clip.

For West, participation in social gatherings has been a part of her new content creator journey. She has announced her plans to play in the 2023 US Women’s Open, but until that time, the 33-year-old is focusing on some off-field tasks.

Michelle West’s mini-retirement from golf explained

When West announced her plans to stay away from the game after this year’s US Women’s Open, many were left scratching their heads.

While she never truly divulged her decision, it was already in the making. West was never able to fulfill her projected success because of multiple injuries in her career. She hadn’t played a full LPGA Tour schedule in years and had a solitary appearance this year.

“There’s a lot of projects that I’m working on that I haven’t had time to do before, so I’m just going to dive into those. I’m really excited,” she had revealed with regard to her future plans. Endorsed by the sports brand Nike, she was also willing to take up a role to improve the state of women’s athletics.

Will the 2023 US Women's Open prove to be the final outing for West in her celebrated career?