5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Errol Moreland (Southridge) photo by Ken Waz

—

Passing yards

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley – (97 – 170) 1,257 yards

Chase W Nelson, Central – (89 – 151) 1,224 yards

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay – (68 – 111) 1,075 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – (65 – 132) 1,017 yards

Lukas Hews, West Albany – (60 – 107) 998 yards

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – (69 – 115) 958 yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit – (60 – 106) 890 yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View – (75 – 109) 887 yards

Jack Klee, Southridge – (74 – 123) 886 yards

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield – (54 – 96) 859 yards

Passing TDs

Jack Klee, Southridge – 14 TDs (5 interceptions)

Hogan Carmichael, Summit – 13 TDs (3 interceptions)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 12 TDs (4 interceptions)

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley – 11 TDs (2 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston – 11 TDs (1 interceptions)

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield – 11 TDs (4 interceptions)

Chase W Nelson, Central – 11 TDs (6 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View – 10 TDs (0 interceptions)

Lukas Hews, West Albany – 9 TDs (3 interceptions)

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay – 9 TDs (4 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend – 8 TDs (1 interceptions)

Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 8 TDs (8 interceptions)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point – 1,037 yards on 126 carries

Jamahl Wilson, McKay – 682 yards on 73 carries

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 640 yards on 121 carries

Emilio Miranda, Dallas – 589 yards on 90 carries

Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 586 yards on 101 carries

Kohler Hernandez, Central – 561 yards on 100 carries

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 559 yards on 71 carries

Tyler Konold, Canby – 532 yards on 59 carries

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 471 yards on 82 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend – 461 yards on 70 carries

Devon Anderson, North Eugene – 435 yards on 84 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 410 yards on 71 carries

Rushing TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point – 18 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend – 9 TDs

Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 9 TDs

Emilio Miranda, Dallas – 8 TDs

Jamahl Wilson, McKay – 8 TDs

Logan Johnson, South Albany – 7 TDs

Waylen Alexander, Willamette – 7 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 6 TDs

Kohler Hernandez, Central – 6 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend – 6 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 6 TDs

Receiving yards

Justice Anthony, McKay – 552 yards on 34 receptions

Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 527 yards on 26 receptions

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley – 474 yards on 29 receptions

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield – 453 yards on 21 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 409 yards on 21 receptions

Walker Still, Crescent Valley – 356 yards on 21 receptions

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 342 yards on 12 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston – 339 yards on 11 receptions

Lukes Dominguez, McKay – 336 yards on 17 receptions

Dominic Castanon, Central – 326 yards on 21 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston – 318 yards on 23 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam – 316 yards on 15 receptions

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 302 yards on 24 receptions

Receiving TDs

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield – 7 TDs

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 7 TDs

Luey Campos, Crescent Valley – 7 TDs

Justice Anthony, McKay – 6 TDs

Dominic Castanon, Central – 6 TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 6 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit – 6 TDs

Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 5 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend – 5 TDs

Errol Moreland, Southridge – 5 TDs

Walker Bonar, Thurston – 4 TDs

Pete Pennington, Churchill – 4 TDs

Total tackles

Braden Snoderly, Canby – 65 tackles

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 61 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 58 tackles

Noah Reese, West Albany – 57 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 53 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 52 tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond – 51 tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 50 tackles

Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 44 tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 43 tackles

Adam Slail, Southridge – 43 tackles

Tackles for loss

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 18 tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 11 tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 9 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas – 8 tackles for loss

Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 7.5 tackles for loss

Sam Blanton, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss

James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 7 tackles for loss

Joey Cole, Central – 7 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 7 tackles for loss

Brysen Kachel, West Albany – 6.5 tackles for loss

Ceville Pasi, Churchill – 6.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Chip Allers, Summit – 8 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 7 sacks

Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 5 sacks

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point – 5 sacks

Stephen Ward, Dallas – 5 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 4.5 sacks

Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 4 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 4 sacks

Ethan Dunnigan, Central – 4 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend – 4 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 3.5 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Heath, Putnam – 3 interceptions

Johnny Brabb, Redmond – 3 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 2 forced fumbles

Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Dickerson, Redmond – 2 forced fumbles

Darien Witham, Thurston – 2 forced fumbles

Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles

Corey Miller, Dallas – 2 forced fumbles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 forced fumbles

Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles

Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 3 fumble recoveries

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries

Jackson Powell, Southridge – 2 fumble recoveries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield – 2 fumble recoveries

Ethan Dunnigan, Central – 2 fumble recoveries

Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries

Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point – 2 fumble recoveries

Tyler Konold, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries

Non-offensive TDs

Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5th

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2nd

James Bauman, Putnam – 2nd

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton – 2nd

—

