5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5
Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Errol Moreland (Southridge) photo by Ken Waz
—
Passing yards
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley – (97 – 170) 1,257 yards
Chase W Nelson, Central – (89 – 151) 1,224 yards
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay – (68 – 111) 1,075 yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – (65 – 132) 1,017 yards
Lukas Hews, West Albany – (60 – 107) 998 yards
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – (69 – 115) 958 yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit – (60 – 106) 890 yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View – (75 – 109) 887 yards
Jack Klee, Southridge – (74 – 123) 886 yards
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield – (54 – 96) 859 yards
Passing TDs
Jack Klee, Southridge – 14 TDs (5 interceptions)
Hogan Carmichael, Summit – 13 TDs (3 interceptions)
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville – 12 TDs (4 interceptions)
Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley – 11 TDs (2 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston – 11 TDs (1 interceptions)
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield – 11 TDs (4 interceptions)
Chase W Nelson, Central – 11 TDs (6 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View – 10 TDs (0 interceptions)
Lukas Hews, West Albany – 9 TDs (3 interceptions)
Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay – 9 TDs (4 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend – 8 TDs (1 interceptions)
Kaden Hale, Forest Grove – 8 TDs (8 interceptions)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point – 1,037 yards on 126 carries
Jamahl Wilson, McKay – 682 yards on 73 carries
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 640 yards on 121 carries
Emilio Miranda, Dallas – 589 yards on 90 carries
Shaw Burns, Hood River Valley – 586 yards on 101 carries
Kohler Hernandez, Central – 561 yards on 100 carries
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 559 yards on 71 carries
Tyler Konold, Canby – 532 yards on 59 carries
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 471 yards on 82 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend – 461 yards on 70 carries
Devon Anderson, North Eugene – 435 yards on 84 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 410 yards on 71 carries
Rushing TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point – 18 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend – 9 TDs
Jaxon Doyle, Putnam – 9 TDs
Emilio Miranda, Dallas – 8 TDs
Jamahl Wilson, McKay – 8 TDs
Logan Johnson, South Albany – 7 TDs
Waylen Alexander, Willamette – 7 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview – 6 TDs
Kohler Hernandez, Central – 6 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend – 6 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond – 6 TDs
Receiving yards
Justice Anthony, McKay – 552 yards on 34 receptions
Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 527 yards on 26 receptions
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley – 474 yards on 29 receptions
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield – 453 yards on 21 receptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 409 yards on 21 receptions
Walker Still, Crescent Valley – 356 yards on 21 receptions
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 342 yards on 12 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston – 339 yards on 11 receptions
Lukes Dominguez, McKay – 336 yards on 17 receptions
Dominic Castanon, Central – 326 yards on 21 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston – 318 yards on 23 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam – 316 yards on 15 receptions
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 302 yards on 24 receptions
Receiving TDs
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield – 7 TDs
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 7 TDs
Luey Campos, Crescent Valley – 7 TDs
Justice Anthony, McKay – 6 TDs
Dominic Castanon, Central – 6 TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond – 6 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit – 6 TDs
Alisjah Tucker, Southridge – 5 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend – 5 TDs
Errol Moreland, Southridge – 5 TDs
Walker Bonar, Thurston – 4 TDs
Pete Pennington, Churchill – 4 TDs
Total tackles
Braden Snoderly, Canby – 65 tackles
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 61 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville – 58 tackles
Noah Reese, West Albany – 57 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 53 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 52 tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond – 51 tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 50 tackles
Preston Doran, Hillsboro – 44 tackles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 43 tackles
Adam Slail, Southridge – 43 tackles
Tackles for loss
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 18 tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 11 tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 9 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas – 8 tackles for loss
Preston Echevarria, Hillsboro – 7.5 tackles for loss
Sam Blanton, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss
James Oberhelman, Forest Grove – 7 tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 7 tackles for loss
Joey Cole, Central – 7 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 7 tackles for loss
Brysen Kachel, West Albany – 6.5 tackles for loss
Ceville Pasi, Churchill – 6.5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Chip Allers, Summit – 8 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 7 sacks
Oaklund Selfors, Putnam – 5 sacks
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point – 5 sacks
Stephen Ward, Dallas – 5 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View – 4.5 sacks
Trenton Karpstein, Bend – 4 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View – 4 sacks
Ethan Dunnigan, Central – 4 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend – 4 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond – 3.5 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Heath, Putnam – 3 interceptions
Johnny Brabb, Redmond – 3 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Charlie Ozolin, Summit – 2 forced fumbles
Justin Reason, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles
Caleb Dickerson, Redmond – 2 forced fumbles
Darien Witham, Thurston – 2 forced fumbles
Bensen Craig, Central – 2 forced fumbles
Corey Miller, Dallas – 2 forced fumbles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville – 2 forced fumbles
Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview – 2 forced fumbles
Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 3 fumble recoveries
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries
Jackson Powell, Southridge – 2 fumble recoveries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield – 2 fumble recoveries
Ethan Dunnigan, Central – 2 fumble recoveries
Landon Sprague, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries
Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point – 2 fumble recoveries
Tyler Konold, Canby – 2 fumble recoveries
Non-offensive TDs
Tyler Creswick, Putnam – 5th
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2nd
James Bauman, Putnam – 2nd
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton – 2nd
—
Week 5 recap:
Our Week 5 predictions:
.