5A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

Class 5A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Errol Moreland (Southridge) photo by Ken Waz

Passing yards

Rocco McClave, Crescent Valley – (97 – 170) 1,257 yards

Chase W Nelson, Central – (89 – 151) 1,224 yards

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay – (68 – 111) 1,075 yards

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button