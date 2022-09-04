56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend – The Oakland Press

The annual Celebration of community and creativity Hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend.

Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester.

The festival, which draws an estimated 80,000 attendees, is the PCCA’s main fundraiser for year-round art programming.

The suggested $5 entry fee per person is shared by the PCCA with local nonprofits and community groups whose volunteers greet festival-goers.

Each festival day includes music, dance, kid-friendly art-making spaces and food vendors. The 16 main-stage performances will be by community music and dance groups. Live art-making demonstrations such as glassblowing and wheel-throwing will be featured at the Creation Station.

