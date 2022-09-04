56th annual Art and Apples Fest set for next weekend – The Oakland Press

The annual Celebration of community and creativity Hosted by Paint Creek Center for the Arts is next weekend.

Now in its 56th year, the three-day Art & Apples Festival showcases more than 230 juried artists and artisans in Rochester’s 30-acre Municipal Park, near downtown Rochester.

The festival, which draws an estimated 80,000 attendees, is the PCCA’s main fundraiser for year-round art programming.

The suggested $5 entry fee per person is shared by the PCCA with local nonprofits and community groups whose volunteers greet festival-goers.

Each festival day includes music, dance, kid-friendly art-making spaces and food vendors. The 16 main-stage performances will be by community music and dance groups. Live art-making demonstrations such as glassblowing and wheel-throwing will be featured at the Creation Station.

The 20 food vendors offer what Alana Stultz, PCCA’s community engagement coordinator, called upscale American festival fare, including burgers, wood-fired pizza and wok-fired noodles, along with traditional carnival-style food – corn dogs and elephant ears, among other treats . New vendors include an ice-cream truck that will deploy smaller carts around the park, including near the kids’ art area.

The Boy Scouts of America has two troops returning to sell homemade apple pies alongside apple cider and donuts produced at Blake Farms, she said.

The award-winning festival last year earned a spot on Sunshine Artist magazine’s Top 20 Fine Art and Design festival listings. It’s the only Michigan art festival in that category and has a consistent record of getting on the list since 2010.

“It’s one of those art fairs where the artists actually made money, according to their Anonymous surveys,” she said.

Paint Creek Center for the Arts is a regional nonprofit art center in downtown Rochester dedicated to providing opportunities to learn, create, experience and appreciate the arts.

The center is supported, in part, by the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The festival hours are 2 to 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 9, with a ribbon-cutting at 4 pm; 9 am to 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 10; and 9 am to 4 pm Sunday, Sept. 11. The $5 entry fee is a Suggested donation.

To learn about PCCA events and classes, visit pccart.org. For a complete guide to the 56th annual Art & Apples Festival, visit www.pccart.org/event/2022-art-apples-festival.