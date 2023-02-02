55-Year-Old Soccer Star’s Latest Transfer Might Motivate Tom Brady to Come Back for a 2nd Time

Everyone knows Tom Brady is retired “for good” from football. After an illustrious career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the game. However, after his first retirement, people suspect he could make another comeback for a second time. Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura signed for Oliveirense on loan at 55. Yes, you heard it right!

Miura has a career that spanned from 1986 to 2023. But, he put on his soccer boots again to play again after not losing his love for the game. Since then, he juggled between teams while producing iconic moments and remains an iconic journeyman striker.

The iconic Japanese soccer Sensation

He first made his debut with Santos, a Brazilian soccer club, and later on, joined 15 clubs after that. Turning 56 on February 26th, ‘King Kazu’ aims to provide a sparkling difference for the Oliveirense club. Portugal will be the sixth country he plays in after showcasing his skills in Japan, Croatia, Italy, Australia, and Brazil.

According to BBC, they said, “Even though this is a new place for me, I’ll work hard to show everyone the kind of play I’m known for.” Earlier, he opened up on carrying on until his 60th birthday. Last season, he spent with Suzuka Point Getters and scored two goals in 18 appearances. Coincidentally, his older brother manages that club.

Kazuyoshi Miura Point Getters, NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – Football / Soccer : Japan Football League JFL 2022 between Suzuka Point Getters 1-2 FC Osaka at Suzuka Sports Garden, Mie, Japan. Noxthirdpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 203791028

He holds various records to his name. Becoming the oldest player to score a goal in the Japanese professional league in 2017 remains one of his outstanding achievements. Kazuyoshi was 50 years and 14 days back then.

The forward became the face of the J-League during its introductory phase and scored 55 goals in around 89 games for Japan. Looking at his fitness, can he inspire Tom Brady to make a comeback again?

Will Tom Brady return?

On February 1st, 2022, everyone thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star retired after turning 44. But his love for the game forced him to make a comeback in 40 days. Although people want to witness him on the ground, they explained the reasoning behind his retirement.

In an emotional Twitter video, Brady said, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So when I woke up this morning, I had figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

After a career that spanned 23 years, Tom Brady is done for the day while Kazuyoshi Miura remains invincible.

