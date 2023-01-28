55-Year-Old Soccer Star Signs a Shocking Deal With a European Team Becoming the Oldest Active Player in the Game

The soccer world is vast and full of mind-blowing stories. One such news just came from Europe. It seems fiction but it is true. The soccer world just saw the oldest player signing a contract with a team in Europe. This is not only inspirational but hard to believe. A 55-year-old player who was already playing in his native country but now is set to play in the European league.

This story is similar to how a soccer manager made time to pursue his Motorsport dreams. Not only was that shocking, but the man returned to soccer, served for a couple of years, and went back to Rally car racing.

In another crazy story, a horse led to the sale of one of the biggest clubs in the world. The horse named the Rock of Gibraltar was owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and the wife of one of the majority owners of Manchester United. A legal dispute regarding the horse allowed Malcolm Glazer to swoop in and gain control of the club. That was the start of a turbulent time at Manchester United.

The oldest professional soccer player

Last night zerozero.pt reported that 2nd tier Portuguese club Oliveirense has reached a deal with Japanese soccer star Kazuyoshi Miura. This deal will see him playing for the club at the unbelievable age of 55. The deal is all done according to the reports and fans might see him on the field in the first week of February. This is Miura’s fifth foreign country to play in his 38-year long career including, Brazil, Italy, Croatia, and Australia.

Kazuyoshi Miura Point Getters, NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – Football / Soccer : Japan Football League JFL 2022 between Suzuka Point Getters 1-2 FC Osaka at Suzuka Sports Garden, Mie, Japan.

The move was possible due to a mutual parent company between Oliveirense and his current team, Yokohama FC. this story is no less than a motivational documentary. Miura has had a professional career longer than what we accept as an average retirement age.

There are no official statements from the player or club’s end. However, watching him play in Europe for the second time would be a big deal for many fans. He is a Personality that has become a staple of never giving up.

The amazing career of Kazuyoshi Miura

Miura started playing senior soccer professionally in 1986 for Santos, although, in his early days, he got traded a lot. His career rose to prominence after the introduction of the J. League in 1993. He is arguably the first soccer superstar in Japan. He became famous for his mind-bending plays.

Having received IFFHS Asia’s footballer of the year, Miura rose to fame exponentially and manages to be in soccer for a long time. He also played for the Japanese national soccer team from 1999 to 2000. He was the team’s leading scorer with 55 goals in 89 appearances. With the motivation, he is providing to the players. It is safe to say that the 38-39 limit players often put on themselves will soon be pushed off 40.