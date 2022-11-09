55+ HOURS OF GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS FOUR EVENTS PRESENTED ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Live Coverage of Cadence Bank Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston Begins Tomorrow at 1 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship – Final Regular Season Event for the 2022 Season – Coverage on GOLF Channel from Thursday-Sunday

Live Coverage of Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Last Event of the Year on the PGA TOUR Champions, Begins Tomorrow at 4 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Live Coverage of DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa on GOLF Channel Starting Tomorrow at 3:30 am ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 9, 2022 – NBC Sports will present more than 55+ hours of golf coverage this week across four events on GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms, headlined by the PGA TOUR’s Cadence Bank Houston Open and the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship.

PGA TOUR: CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN

The PGA TOUR travels to Houston, Tex., this week for the Cadence Bank Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course. The tournament returned to Memorial Park in 2020 for the first time since 1963. 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler leads a competitive field that also includes the 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2015 PGA Championship Winner Jason Day.

Live coverage gets underway tomorrow at 1 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Steve Sands Analyst: Trevor Immelman Tower: Shane Bacon On-Course: John Wood / Billy Ray Brown Interview: Steve Burkowski



How To Watch – Thursday, November 10 – Sunday, November 13 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 1-4 p.m Friday 1-4 p.m Saturday 1-4 p.m Sunday 1-4 p.m



Notable Players This Week

Scottie Scheffler Hideki Matsuyama Jason Day Justin Rose Tony Finau Gary Woodland Sam Burns



LPGA TOUR: PELICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

The Pelican Women’s Championship – the final event of the LPGA Tour regular season – will be held at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. The top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings after this week qualify for the Tour Championship. Nelly Korda looks to defend her 2021 title.

Live coverage begins Tomorrow at 10 am ET on GOLF Channel and will be presented in primetime on GOLF Channel at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Grant Boone Analyst: Morgan Pressel Tower: Tom Abbott On-Course: Karen Stupples / Kay Cockerill / Angela Stanford



How To Watch – Thursday, November 10 – Sunday, November 13 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 10am-1pm Friday 10am-1pm Saturday 7:30-10:30 pm* Sunday 7:30-10:30 pm*

*Delayed coverage

Notable Players This Week

Nelly Korda Lydia Ko Jennifer Kupcho Brooke Henderson Hye-Jin Choi Lexi Thompson Xiyu Lin



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship – the final tournament of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and the last tournament of the PGA Tour Champions season – will be held at Phoenix Country Club in Ariz. Bernhard Langerwith a win this weekend, would tie Hale Irwin for most PGA TOUR Champions victories (45). Steven Alker currently leads the Playoffs standings with a season-high four wins.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 4 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, November 10 – Sunday, November 13 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-6:30 p.m Friday 4-6:30 p.m Saturday 4-6:30 p.m Sunday 4-6:30 p.m



Notable Players This Week

Bernhard Langer Padraig Harrington Miguel Angel Jimenez Steven Alker Darren Clarke Jerry Kelly Thongchai Jaidee



DP WORLD TOUR: NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

The Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour will be held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, for the first time since 2019 after the previous two years were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tommy Fleetwood looks to defend his 2019 championship.

Live coverage gets underway Tomorrow at 3:30 am ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, November 10 – Sunday, November 13 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 3:30-9 a.m Friday 3:30-9 a.m Saturday 3:30-9 a.m Sunday 2:30-8 a.m



Notable Players This Week

Tommy Fleetwood Luke Donald Robert MacIntyre Lucas Herbert Ryan Fox Christiaan Bezuidenhout



BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Kira Dixon , Steve Burkowski , Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner .



Day Golf Central Wednesday 4-5 p.m Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m Friday 6:30-7:30 p.m Saturday 12-1 pm/6:30-7:30 pm Sunday 12-1 pm/6:30-7:30 pm

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

