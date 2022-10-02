53rd Annual HS Arts and Crafts Fair Oct. 7-9

The 53rd Annual Hot Springs Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 9 am to 6 pm Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 11 am to 4 pm Sunday, Oct. 9.

“The EHC Arts and Crafts Committee has been working hard to make this the best Fair ever. The Committee begins the new vendor jury process in January and continues throughout the year to bring new, quality items to our Hot Springs show in October. We now have vendors from 10 states,” a news release said.

“In addition to the many returning vendors that our customers love, we have many new vendors. As always, you will find jewelry, candles, soaps and lotions, T-shirts, purses, towels, home décor, live mums, travel mugs and seasonal items. There will be new woodcarvers with a vast variety of items including the popular charcuterie boards and hummingbird houses, glass wind chimes, hand-painted kitchen towels, repurposed denim, poured paint, leather items, metal art, and two authors with their books,” it said.

The EHC Kitchen will serve homemade ham and bean dinners, chicken salad, donut holes, chocolate and oatmeal cakes, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, and drinks. They will serve breakfast on Friday and Saturday beginning at 8 am, and guests can sit down and dine in air-conditioned comfort.

There will be 10 food vendors offering a variety of food and drinks, including funnel cakes, Kettle corn, roasted nuts, barbecue, Mexican cuisine and the “very popular” Texas twister fruit drink. There will also be a bouncy house and rides for children, as well as a free petting zoo.

Two ATMs will be on the grounds. Wheelchairs and strollers are available free of charge. There is no admission charge and parking is free. Complimentary golf cart taxis are available from the parking area for those who need them and to help get purchases to their car.

“Something for everyone! A great time to start your Christmas shopping with some very unique items. We hope you will come and see us,” the release said. EHC is a non-profit organization.

Dino Ochello, of Arkadelphia, right, with committee Chair Jane Oliver, credits his talents to his father. He has designed and created quality wooden signs and frames, including Razorback items, for several years and also does special orders. – Submitted photo



Carol Matson, right, with committee members Merylann Black and Jo Spoerle, does “beautiful machine embroidery. It has become a passion since she started several years ago. She is very creative and does custom orders, as well.” – Submitted photo



Crafter Jean Wood, second from left, pictured with committee member Joyce Rice, left, and Christina Clement, right, has Bamboo plants displayed in a variety of interesting Vases as well as crochet and macrame displayed along with charcoal paintings by Wood’s daughter, Lauren, not pictured. – Submitted photo



Committee Members Marcia Albaugh, left, and Peggy Barnett are shown with Keith Maggioli and a few samples of his woodworking products, including holiday and seasonal items as well as wooden cars and trucks. – Submitted photo

