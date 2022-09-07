5&2 Ministry Helps Fight Childhood Hunger With Charity Golf Tournament | News, Sports, Jobs

CHAUTAUQUA — The 5&2 Ministry is hosting its annual Charity golf tournament to raise money to fight childhood hunger.

The sixth annual golf scramble will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Chautauqua Golf Club’s Lake Course, 4731 W. Lake Road, Chautauqua.

Tournament registration begins at 8:15 am, with a 9 am start. Registration costs $100 per player, or $400 per team. The cost covers a round of golf, a golf cart, snacks and drinks on the course, and lunch immediately afterwards. Prizes will be awarded to the winners at the end of the tournament. All proceeds benefit 5&2 Ministry’s efforts to fight childhood hunger.

Every Friday during the school year, 5&2 Ministry supplies bags of nutritious food to children during the school year to fight childhood hunger in Chautauqua County.

“Our goal is to provide sustenance to children who might not receive any while away from school,” says Jen Heiser, president and cofounder of 5&2 Ministry. “Children are our future. When we change one child’s life, we change the world.”

Ripley Machine is a local machine shop based in Ripley that has operated in the area for over 60 years.

“Many of us are blessed that we don’t have to worry about where our next meal is coming from,” said Andy Reinwald, president of Ripley Machine, the lead sponsor of this event. “Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed in this same way. 5&2 has stepped in to help those who aren’t. We are filling a need and helping so that kids can have the food they need to succeed.”

Reinwald also serves on the board at 5&2 Ministry and oversees the organization’s fundraisers.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and all are invited to attend. To become a Sponsor or participate, email Reinwald at [email protected] or call 814-882-1042.