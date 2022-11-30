5’2 Kevin Hart’s Unusual High Five to 6’10 NBA Legend Will Make Your Day

The renowned stand-up Comedian Kevin Hart recently kicked off the seventh season of his acclaimed show Cold as Balls. Hart welcomes renowned Celebrities and Athletes from various sports in this popular show as they discuss a multitude of topics, submerged in an ice-cold bathtub. Recently, Kevin Hart invited 6’10 NBA Legend Dwight Howard on his show. Towards the end, Hart ended the show with a peculiar high-five that will leave NBA fans laughing their hearts out.

Kevin Hart is known for his hilarious antics and for pulling them off at the right moment. The 43-year-old is a renowned actor in Hollywood. The Time Magazine also named Hart on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015. Hart also founded a media and production network called Laugh Out Loud that produces his show ‘Cold As Balls.‘

Kevin Hart gives NBA star Dwight Howard a hilarious high five

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers Veteran Dwight Howard made an appearance on Hart’s show. The eight-time All-Star discussed his journey to becoming one of the dominating centers in the NBA. Further, Hart also asked Howard about his beef with Shaquille O’Neal. During the show, Hart acknowledged that Howard made a big decision by trying out for the NBA coming straight out of high school.

Meanwhile, the 2020 NBA champ shared that his love for basketball began at the age of 16. He also claimed to have grown from 5’6 to 6’10 in a year.

After the conversations, Hart and Howard moved out of the bathtub for a unique dunking contest. The crew Actors had hoop hats on their heads. Moreover, Howard and Hart were supposed to play with miniature basketball and show off their moves while dunking the balls. After a hilarious set of Bizarre dunks, Kevin Hart gave a Shoutout to the 6’10 NBA legend.

Meanwhile, Howard raised his hand high in the air in front of a 5’2 Kevin Hart for a high five. But instead of jumping up for a high five, Hart just slapped the NBA legend’s chest for his high five. The incident resulted in the entire crew bursting out in laughter, including Howard and Hart.

Howard reveals the reason behind his beef with Shaq

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart asked Dwight Howard about his relationship with Shaquille O’Neal. Howard Revealed that he had no issues with Shaq. He also claimed that he did not know much about O’Neal growing up. The explosive center suggested that Kevin Garnett and Magic Johnson among others were his favorite players.

Further, Howard Suggested a reason why Shaquille O’Neal might have an issue with him. Dwight Howard said, My Superman name, that came from Soldier Boy. I used to like, do the dance. So, I think the confusion is he thought that I was trying to take his nickname and be like him and stuff like that.”

The back-and-forth between Shaq and Howard continues even after years.

