$500K in Grants given to arts and culture organizations across SE Michigan

Dozens of arts and culture organizations throughout Southeast Michigan are getting tens of thousands of dollars in grants from local foundations to support their work.

A total of $500,000 in Grants have been awarded to nearly 30 organizations by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan as part of their effort to “transform the financial strength and long-term viability of Southeast Michigan’s arts and cultural community.” The Grants are part of a $100 million commitment made in December 2021 by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation in partnership with CFSEM.

In addition to providing “permanent operation funding streams” for several institutions, the investment is also being used to provide annual Grants to support “small and midsize arts and culture nonprofits” in Southeast Michigan.

“When we made our $100 million commitment to Southeast Michigan’s arts and culture sector, we did so outside of the Foundation’s economic development focus area. These organizations, both large and small, are key economic drivers in their neighborhoods, communities, and the broader region,” said Jim Boyle, vice president of programs and communications at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “This Endowment is our unique and long-term contribution to the arts and culture sector. We look forward to witnessing the amazing work to come from these new grantees.”

Officials said Monday that Grants were awarded to a “wide array of nonprofits,” many of which have a mission of inclusion, equity or a focus on amplifying minority voices.

Here is the full list of 2022 Wilson arts and culture grant recipients, as written by CFSEM:

Capturing Belief: $20,000 for The D Portrait Studio and its engagement with Detroit students in learning the business of photography, including hosting neighborhood pop-up studios and an outdoor exhibition. Sidewalk Detroit: $20,000 to support ongoing programming in advancing spatial equity through neighborhood-based engagement and public art planning. Room Project, fiscally Sponsored by Allied Media Projects, Inc.: $20,000 to support women, nonbinary, and trans writers and artists. Anton Art Center: $20,000 for general operating expenses with a focus on partnerships, innovation, and special projects. HAI Foundation: $20,000 to support City of Asylum Detroit and its Fellowship program for artists-in-exile. Livingston Arts Council: $20,000 for support of general operating expenses and expanded programming. American Citizens for Justice: $20,000 to support the Michigan Asian American Documentary Film Festival with an emphasis on social justice films. Detroit Narrative Agency, fiscally Sponsored by Allied Media Projects, Inc.: $20,000 to support its Emerging Filmmakers Workshop Series. Live Coal, fiscally Sponsored by Central Detroit Christian Community Development Corporation: $20,000 to support Detroit rePatched, an arts-infused green space and arts hub in the Brightmoor neighborhood. TeMaTe Institute for Black Dance and Culture, fiscally Sponsored by North End Woodward Community Coalition: $20,000 to support a multigenerational oral history documentation and Performative Storytelling inquiry that explores the multiple narratives of Migration and movement within the city of Detroit. Ann Arbor Film Festival: $20,000 for community programming to expand the impact of the festival. Planet Ant Theatre: $20,000 to support the collaborative development and delivery of a summer pilot program for children in kindergarten through third grade. Living Arts: $20,000 for general operating expenses with a focus on social and emotional learning-centered arts education. River Raisin Center for the Arts: $20,000 to support removing financial obstacles to expanded community engagement with Multidisciplinary programming. Garage Culture: $20,000 to support prioritizing people-centered processes in the creative economy. A Host of People: $20,000 to support general operating expenses and an ensemble-generated production. The Detroit Creativity Project: $17,500 to support an applied improvisational theater pilot program for Foster youth in Wayne County. Historic Elmwood Foundation: $17,500 to support preserving and promoting history at Elmwood Cemetery and to develop and host cultural, educational, and social programs to benefit the community. Voce Velata, fiscally Sponsored by Artrain, Inc.: $17,500 to support its youth-driven music education programming and professional development opportunities for music educators. Eisenhower Dance Ensemble: $17,500 to support programming and operational strategies that will increase access and promote inclusivity for audiences and dancers. Enter Stage Right: $17,500 for support of general operating expenses and expanded programming. Orchestra Sono: $15,000 to support performances with increased community engagement to expand audience reach. Ann Arbor Art Center: $15,000 for the ArtBox program, which provides underserved individuals throughout southeast Michigan with basic art supplies. Greater Impact House, fiscally Sponsored by Fractured Atlas, Inc.: $15,000 for its efforts to raise awareness around accessibility, inclusion, and mental health in the art community. Design connect: $15,000 to support the expansion of a creative design curriculum at the Detroit School of the Arts. Third Place [Music Fest]fiscally Sponsored by Fractured Atlas, Inc.: $10,000 for performances in public and community spaces throughout Ann Arbor. Black and Brown Theatre: $10,000 to support live performances and workshops with Detroit elementary school students. All The World’s A Stage: $7,500 to support a Theater arts education program for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Macomb County. The Wesley Foundation: $5,000 to support Sacred Ink, a gallery show of professional photographs featuring students with tattoos plus accompanying narratives.

.